Bradley Northup, public works superintendent of fleet operations for Carlsbad, Calif., describes being a fleet manager in the Golden State as a “complex assignment.” He notes a couple of challenges that California fleet managers face, such as: the need to set up medium- and heavy-duty vehicle electrification in public sector fleets, and challenges in implementing the advanced clean fleet regulation that the California Air Resources Board instituted.

Northrup is a member of NAFA Fleet Management Association and serves as chair of NAFA’s Pacific Southwest Chapter. NAFA is the world’s largest membership association for individuals who manage the vehicular fleet and mobility responsibilities for their employers. The group offers certification, education, advocacy and connections to its members. The following link provides info on NAFA’s various certification programs.

He says that working in the complex field of fleet management is like being a chess player. “Just like a chess game requires careful strategy and planning to outmaneuver opponents, managers in fleet management must navigate a dynamic landscape of evolving technology, infrastructure limitations, cost considerations and regulatory requirements. To succeed, managers must make informed decisions, weighing the pros and cons of each move, while keeping an eye on long-term goals and the ever-changing chessboard of clean fleet solutions.”

Northrup says fleet managers in California face other challenges, such as: the shortages in a suitably trained workforce, the shortages in new vehicle supply, unexpectedly long vehicle build timelines, and increasingly limited budgets.

Northrup notes that the above factors further intensify the strategic nature of fleet management. They require managers to think creatively and efficiently when allocating resources. “Just as chess players must adapt to unfavorable positions and make the most of their limited pieces, fleet managers must find innovative ways to overcome workforce shortages, adjust for longer lead times, play catch-up with past order allocation restrictions, and maximize the value of their budgets to succeed in 2024.”

For public fleet managers who want to improve their fleet maintenance and operations, Northrup urges them to install comprehensive fleet management software for efficient data collection. “This software eliminates manual processes such as paperwork and parts order tracking, enabling streamlined operations. Alongside data collection, the software tracks various essential metrics to measure operational efficiency, providing a wealth of information for analysis. Furthermore, the majority of fleet management software available today have automated reporting features that can help to improve a fleet manager’s ability to develop key performance indicators, set benchmarks for future goal setting, and report their performance to their city or county leadership.” Northrup concludes: “By leveraging a fleet management software package, fleet managers can establish a solid foundation for data-driven decision-making and continuous improvement in their maintenance operations.”

Along with the advice above, Northrup recommends that fleet managers incorporate automated reporting and notifications into their fleet management software setup. “By leveraging automation, you can achieve a higher level of communication and gain valuable insights to effectively address vehicle or employee performance issues. The automated notification system not only keeps you informed in real-time about maintenance requirements, but also directly notifies drivers about service due dates or when their vehicles are ready for pickup.”

Northrup points to several benefits the above step achieves: “This eliminates the need for manual communication, saving time for both fleet managers and shop supervisors who would otherwise be drafting emails or answering queries regarding vehicle status. Embracing automation will significantly improve efficiency and allow you to stay on top of maintenance tasks effortlessly.”

According to Northrup, The NAFA Fleet Management Association has programs that can help local governments recruit, hire and train more fleet administrators. “The NAFA Fleet Management Association’s Certified Automotive Fleet Manager (CAFM) training curriculum offers a comprehensive program designed to enhance the skills and knowledge of fleet managers in training. This program covers a range of topics, including fleet management fundamentals, finance and accounting, maintenance, safety and more.”

Northrup says participants who complete the CAFM training gain a deep understanding of industry best practices and acquire the tools needed to effectively manage a fleet. “The program’s emphasis on continuous education and professional development provides invaluable networking opportunities, access to relevant resources, and the ability to stay updated with the latest trends and advancements in fleet management.” He adds that the CAFM training adds significant value to fleet managers in training by equipping them with the expertise and credentials to excel in their roles and make strategic decisions that drive operational efficiency and success.

What’s more, the CAFM certifications can serve as a valuable recruitment and succession-planning tool for fleet managers in local government. “Encouraging the requirement of these certifications for fleet management roles and supporting employees in obtaining their CAFM can serve as a means to attract and retain top talent in the field. By investing in employees’ professional development, organizations demonstrate a commitment to their growth while ensuring a pipeline of qualified candidates for future leadership positions.”

Northrup believes that encouraging fleet staffers to earn their CAFM certifications offers several benefits. “This approach not only enhances the skill set of current fleet managers, but also strengthens the overall fleet management capabilities of the organization, leading to improved operational efficiency and success.”

Cooperative contracts can be useful to fleet managers, Northrup believes. “The use of cooperative contracts can significantly streamline the process of acquiring new fleet vehicles for cities and counties, resulting in time- and cost savings. By leveraging these contracts, procurement teams can avoid the lengthy and resource-intensive bidding process and instead evaluate multiple cooperatives, or state-awarded contracts to assess the best value for each purchase.”

He outlines some of the benefits of cooperative agreements, saying “This approach allows cities and counties to benefit from the comprehensive evaluation and negotiation already undertaken by the cooperative entity, ensuring competitive pricing, favorable terms, and high-quality products. By considering multiple cooperative contracts, fleet managers can expedite the acquisition process while still making informed decisions that prioritize value and efficiency.”

Cooperative agreements are suited for small-quantity buys, according to Northrup: “These cooperative contracts prove especially valuable for agencies purchasing a small quantity of vehicles, as they allow for efficient acquisition without sacrificing the benefits of rigorous evaluation and cost-effectiveness.”

Michael Keating is senior editor for American City & County. Contact him at [email protected].