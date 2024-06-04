Local governments that invest in durable, up-to-date technology can ensure real-time communications for their workers, says Mike McMahon, president of Getac North America, which offers rugged laptops and tablets, software, body-worn cameras and in-car video gear. He notes that the right technology ensures a high level of functionality while minimizing safety risks. “Workers using the gear experience increased situational awareness while they maximize existing resources.”

A variety of public sector workers use the firm’s systems. These include safety forces, law enforcement, as well as fire and rescue. City-county utility workers use Getac’s rugged devices for utility asset management, workforce management, smart-meter installation and reading. The equipment is also deployed at airports, railroads, fleets, ports and other transportation and logistics operations.

The company also offers digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions, and its products and services are suited for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in more than 100 countries.

McMahon says numerous benefits accrue when public agencies break away from old, legacy systems. With the new equipment, governments can develop tools that deliver real time information to workers. The new systems provide reliable service through user-friendly software. “This action will allow for faster response to incidents, improved communication, and real-time data analysis for preventive measures.” He adds that outdated legacy systems may cause communication gaps that can hinder efficient response to emergencies or hazards.

He says equipping public safety and field service personnel with rugged mobile devices (laptops, tablets) can significantly enhance worker safety. “These devices are built to withstand harsh environments, drops and extreme temperatures, ensuring reliable operation in critical situations.” He adds that the mobile devices can help improve operational efficiency for public safety agencies. What’s more, the equipment can be matched with the following tools to protect and streamline workflows: utility software, geolocation tools, device monitoring systems, and barcode manager software

City officials in Pueblo, Colo., addressed concerns about bulky, obsolete laptops in patrol cars by installing lightweight, compact and convertible Getac laptops. According to McMahon, “The laptop installation improved officer comfort and visibility within the city’s law enforcement vehicles. The equipment can also potentially reduce the risk of accidents.”

McMahon tells Co-op Solutions that investing in worker safety offers many advantages to cities and counties. “Beyond the bottom line, enhanced worker safety fosters a more positive work environment, leading to improved morale and lower turnover. This translates to a more productive and stable workforce.” He notes that investing in worker safety can ultimately lead to better customer service for citizens and “a more positive public image for the city or county.”

McMahon sees the value of cooperative purchasing agreements in the acquisition of worker safety tools, equipment, courses and other products-services that aid in promoting worker safety. “Cooperative contracts like those offered by NASPO, NCPA and OMNIA Partners can significantly streamline worker safety procurement for governments. These organizations pre-vet vendors through a rigorous selection process. This eliminates individual evaluations by cities and counties, saving time and resources on research and bidding.”

