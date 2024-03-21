No question, cities and counties are leading the charge in embracing electric vehicles (EVs), says Ryan Kennedy, founder of EV charging company Atom Power. Kennedy is a professional electrician by trade, and his firm supports fleets, municipalities and other organizations on their electrification and EV-charging initiatives.

“As the U.S. works toward ambitious clean transportation goals, cities and counties have an important role to play in leading by example,” Kennedy explains. He offers a couple of examples, such as:

Chicago is investing $42 million in municipal fleet electrification. The city plans to set up and put into operation more than 190 charging stations citywide at municipal facilities. During the first year of the Chicago Electric initiative, the city will procure 182 electric vehicles that will make up about 25 percent of the city’s non-emergency light-duty fleet. The Chicago Electric program aims to transition 100 percent of Chicago’s municipal fleet to zero-emissions vehicles by 2035 while lowering emissions and improving air quality.

Charlotte, N.C.’s goal for city fleets is that vehicles be fueled by 100 percent zero-carbon sources by 2050. Charlotte’s local government has chosen two local companies to provide electric vehicle chargers for city vehicles and the public. The two firms, Atom Power and JF Petroleum Group, will provide, implement and maintain EV chargers and related services for an initial term of three years. The contracts may be renewed for up to two one-year terms with potential changes and adjustments in price and compensation to the vendors. The Charlotte clean-energy program is part of the city’s Strategic Energy Action Plan that was adopted in 2018.

Kennedy offers this conclusion regarding EV implementation: “This trend will only continue to grow as cities put action behind climate goals, state and federal emissions regulations tighten, and consumer demand for EVs increases.”

It should be noted that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has just issued revised, softer rules that set standards for fuel economy for EVs. By leaving the EV mileage ratings slightly higher than were originally proposed, the revisions will give the Detroit Three automakers more time to adjust to changing government fuel economy requirements.

Kennedy tells Co-op Solutions that his organization is experiencing an uptick in demand for accessible public charging. “The lack of access to reliable charging has been a consistent pain point for EV drivers.” He explains that local governments can help bridge that gap by investing in public charging as well as municipal fleet electrification. “This will reflect a greater commitment to both sustainability and the evolving needs of their communities.”

It’s important that the correct equipment gets installed, says the Atom Power executive. “To successfully deploy chargers at any scale, it’s imperative that government fleet managers invest in right-sized charging infrastructure that supports their cities’ needs today and scales well into the future. Level 2 charging will typically address a majority of those needs and cost less to own and operate than Level 3 (DC Fast) charging.”

Kennedy’s company focuses on the following products:

Level 2 Chargers. An Atom Switch solid-state digital circuit breaker powers Atom EV Level 2 electric vehicle chargers.

DC Fast Chargers (DCFC). Atom EV DCFCs (Level 3) can help reduce range-anxiety for EV drivers. The units offer convenience and are fast, reliable and powerful. The chargers maximize charging for vehicles with higher charge rate capabilities and larger battery capacities. The units are applicable for fleets, school buses and more. Power options range from 30kW to 600kW. The lineup includes a National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure-compliant (NEVI) model.

Finding the right collaborator is key, Kennedy says. “Transitioning any fleet to electric begins with an effective charging partner—not just a vendor. Choosing an effective partner for your operation could save countless hours, increase efficiency, and ensure confidence in your solution.” Here’s what a comprehensive EV charging partner can provide, according to Kennedy—hardware and software solutions, and insights into the total cost of ownership.

The latter, notes Kennedy, can cover everything from upfront costs, operations and maintenance costs, and possible energy savings related to demand response.

Kennedy adds that local government fleet managers should track down a reliable and secure charging solution. “Look for a system that is durable and has an uptime of +99 percent. Also, choose a charging setup where the producers have focused on cybersecurity at FedRAMP-level cloud standards and authorizations.”

Michael Keating is senior editor for American City & County. Contact him at [email protected].