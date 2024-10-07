As the leaves begin to change and the rental market season peaks, a new analysis has broken down the 10 most competitive rental markets in the U.S. this year.

Overall, the rental market across the U.S. stands at a “very competitive” 75.8 on the Rental Competitiveness Index (RCI) compiled by RentCafe, a website for searching apartments nationwide. Compared with the same time period in 2023, however, overall competitiveness has eased slightly, thanks in part to an influx of newly completed apartment buildings available, according to RentCafe.

When compiling the hottest rental markets nationwide, the site used metrics such as the number of days apartments were vacant, percentage of apartments occupied by renters, number of prospective renters, percentage of renters renewing leases, and the share of new apartments completed recently.

Regionally, the Northeast scored the highest in rental competitiveness, with an RCI rating of 80.4. It was followed by the Midwest (80.0), Mid-Atlantic and Florida (78.4), South (76.7), California (73.4), Southeast (73.0), West (72.9), Southwest (72.6) and Pacific Northwest (70.6).

To see which cities, counties and suburbs earned the distinction of the top 10 hottest rental markets—including the “surprising” new frontrunner, according to RentCafe—click the gallery above.