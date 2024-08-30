Sustainability has been a talking point for cities and counties for decades, and the increasing impacts of climate change have added a sense of urgency to “going green” initiatives.

Many cities, through policy and infrastructure, have made sustainability efforts a part of their backbones, and a new study by CoworkingCafe, a listing service for flexible workspaces, named the top 10 most sustainable cities in the U.S. in 2024.

The study ranked cities with 100,000 residents or more based on sustainability metrics that included commuting methods, transportation infrastructure, environmental quality, sustainable energy and recycling and the number of green spaces and infrastructure.

To see which cities earned the top spots, as well as the metrics that got them there, click the gallery above.