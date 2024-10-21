The 2024 presidential election is in two weeks, and early and absentee voting is already well under way for many states in an election that, by all accounts, promises to be a close race.

This past week, TargetSmart, a Washington D.C.-based data firm, launched a dashboard to track 2024 absentee and early voting across states and counties. Using data generated by the new tool, American City & County pinpointed which 10 counties across the U.S. have cast the largest number of early and absentee ballots votes so far.

As of Oct. 21, according to TargetSmart’s TargetEarly dashboard, more than 13 million early votes have been cast for the 2024 election. The data did not include states with under 1,000 votes.

Early voting has been increasing steadily in the U.S. since 2000, peaking at 69% of all ballots cast in 2020 during the pandemic before “returning to the long-term trend” of 50% in 2022, according to the Center for Election Innovation and Research. The trend is expected to continue to rise in 2024.

Alabama, Mississippi and New Hampshire do not offer early in-person voting, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, but may provide options for eligible absentee voters.

To see which counties have cast the most early and absentee votes so far in the 2024 election, click the gallery above.