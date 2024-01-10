Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 2PM ET

The $1.2 trillion dollar Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) has created opportunities for many federally funded projects, including those that require street lighting. But after the funding is secured, how do decisionmakers select the best product to meet the lighting needs in their community? What current trends in outdoor lighting do you need to be aware of and how might those influence your purchasing decision? How do you write a successful LED Streetlight specification to get the results you desire

Attend this webinar, featuring Duane Henderson from Cree Lighting, a nationally recognized presenter with more than 30 years of lighting experience, and learn more about:

What Types of Projects the IIJA is Designed to Fund

Current Trends in Outdoor Lighting that Everyone Should Know

Tips for Writing a Successful LED Streetlight Specification

When Should Existing LED Streetlight Be Converted

Duane Henderson, LC – Education & Training Manager and Lead Lighting Educator

Duane Henderson, LC (Lighting Certified) currently leads Cree Lighting’s Training & Education efforts. In his role as a lighting educator, he has interacted with thousands of lighting stakeholders, sharing his knowledge accumulated from more than 30 years in the lighting industry, while gaining valuable customer insight. He began his lighting career with Ruud Lighting in Racine, Wisconsin. During his time with Ruud, he held a variety of positions and engaged with a broad range of lighting stakeholders. Duane was also part of the BetaLED team that introduced the industry’s first complete line of exterior LED lighting fixtures in 2007, followed by the industry’s first highly adopted LED streetlight, LEDway, in 2008. In addition, Duane has presented at the Street and Area Lighting Conference, a national lighting conference, in each of the past two years.

