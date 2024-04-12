How modern, mechanized floor cleaning technologies deliver a powerful competitive advantage

The world has changed a lot in the past three years – people have a heightened awareness of cleanliness, and “”clean”” has become the visible proxy for “”healthy and safe.”” Expectations and attitudes have changed and now “clean” is business critical. After all, 85% of consumers say that visible clean is critically important. Enter mechanized cleaning.

With the increased importance of a visual clean in all spaces of your facility, mechanized cleaning equipment helps ensure your spaces are cleaned not only effectively, but efficiently as well. Forward-thinking business leaders are combatting rising cleaning challenges with mechanized cleaning technologies that help drive more reliable cleaning performance while unlocking significant operational and labor efficiencies.

Rising market pressures are opportunely timed with significant advances that make mechanized cleaning technologies more affordable, easier to implement, and more cost-effective to use than ever before. Cleaning operations of all sizes and types are adopting a new wave of practical, modernized floor cleaning technologies — including automatic ride-on and walk-behind scrubbers and robotic floor cleaners.

They’re leveraging these technologies to not only reduce cleaning time and labor costs, but also drive reliable, high-performance cleaning that turns “clean” into a powerful competitive advantage that stands out to customers and employees.

Our latest white paper, “A Guide to Mechanizing Your Cleaning” tells you everything you need to know about the importance of cleanliness in your business.

We’ll share our proven and effective floor cleaning solutions, as well as:

Education on rising pressures that are driving rapid adoption of mechanized floor cleaning

How leveraging modern cleaning technologies can empower staff to do more

Tips and tricks for choosing the right mechanized cleaning equipment for your business

To download the White Paper, click here.