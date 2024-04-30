Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 2 PM EDT

Government entities encounter distinct obstacles in both securing and administering grants, which play a crucial role in promoting sustainable growth, providing essential services, and enhancing the well-being of communities.

Despite the abundance of funding opportunities, these come with their own complexities, introducing significant administrative challenges towards grant management and regulatory compliance.

Join our webinar on June 6th as Grants Professional Jennifer Bumgartner explores how implementing streamlined grant management processes empowers local governments to search, manage, and allocate grants efficiently to better serve the needs of communities.

In this session, you’ll learn:

Where the biggest pitfalls exist in the grants process, including compliance, IT and personnel.

How successful organizations have transformed their grants process to be much more streamlined and modern.

Actionable steps your teams can take to improve your grant management process

Speakers:

Jennifer Bumgarner

Customer Success Manager, Euna Solutions

Jennifer is adynamic leader who enjoysmeeting new people and making individuals and organizations successful. She holds a Master’s Degree in Higher Education–Adult and Developmental Education and is a member of the National Grants Management Association (NGMA) and a certifiedcareer development facilitator. Jennifer has held leadership positions in institutions of higher education, workforce development, and local government. She has sixteen years of progressive management experience related to state, federal, and private grants and extensive knowledge of grant compliance and reporting.In addition, she has expertise in implementing several complicated databases across large organizations.

Michelle M. Havich

Senior Editor, American City & County

Michelle M. Havich is an award-winning writer and editor with more than 20 years of experience in magazine publishing in a variety of niche markets with both commercial and B2B titles, including ATI, Decorating Spaces, Palm Beach Illustrated and Impressions. Before joining American City & County, she served as the managing editor of design:retail magazine. Michelle graduated from SUNY Brockport with a degree in communications and print journalism.

To register for the Webinar, click here.

Brought to you by:

