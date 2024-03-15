This weekend, it will seem like everyone is Irish as we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day across the country with parades, parties and lots and lots of green everything. But which cities put on the best St. Patrick’s Day celebrations? WalletHub recently compared 200 of the largest U.S. cities to see which city earns its shamrocks.

Four dimensions were used to compare the 200 cities—St. Patrick’s Day traditions, costs, safety and accessibility, and St. Patrick’s Day weather—across 15 metrics. The cities were scored on a 100-point scale, and then given a calculated, weighted score to rank them. Click on the gallery above to see which city puts on the best green party.