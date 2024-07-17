Fine dining, dancing, top-grade hotels, lavish shopping venues—many U.S. cities offer opportunities to experience “the finer things in life.” But which ones boast the most?

A recent study by Dominion Enterprises, a wealth management company, examined 100 cities to rank which ones offered the “most luxurious” experiences for visitors looking to spend big bucks in the U.S. in 2024.

The cities were each scored based on their available luxury accommodations, food, transportation, fun and recreation, shopping, beauty and well-being, and clubs. The data was extracted from sources such as Booking.com, TripAdvisor, Yelp and the Michelin Guide.

The country’s largest cities earned top scores on the list for their opportunities for luxury. The bottom-ranking cities, where the chances of scouting out a luxurious experience was “relatively low,” according to the study, included El Paso, Texas, Lincoln, Neb., Chesapeake, Va., Wichita, Kan., and Laredo, Texas.

