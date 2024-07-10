To say the past five years have been challenging and filled with economic uncertainties for local governments would be putting it mildly. Yet, for as much uncertainty and trial cities have faced since the pandemic, there has been adaptation and resilience.

A recent study by CoworkingCafe, a listing service for flexible workspaces, collected data to shine a light on “small but mighty” U.S. cities that are flourishing economically. The cities, all with populations below 250,000, were ranked based on metrics such as population growth, gross domestic product (GDP), employment rates and trade activity, and more, with data collected from 2018–2022.

The report also sized up the top large cities (populations of 500,000 and above) for economic growth, with Mesa, Ariz., Fort Worth, Texas, and Phoenix, Ariz., taking the top three spots. Mid-sized cities with populations over 250,000 and below 500,000 were also ranked, with Gilbert, Ariz., Jersey City, N.J., and Chandler, Ariz., earning the highest scores.

To see the top 10 small U.S. cities setting the standard for fostering economic growth, click the gallery above.