The days are getting longer and cities across the U.S. are bracing for an influx of tourists.

As sightseers break out their tennis shoes to hit the town, a recent analysis by Preply, an online language-learning marketplace, examined data from TripAdvisor and Google Maps to determine which of the country’s most-visited cities are the “most walkable.”

The results were based on the distance one would have to trek—sans vehicle—to experience at least five of the city’s top-rated attractions or landmarks.

Texas, with its combination of Dallas, Austin and San Antonio, was ranked as the most foot-friendly U.S. state for tourists. On the flip side, California ranked last in walkability among states, with Los Angeles alone requiring pedestrians to rack up more than 30,000 steps to see its main draws.

Orlando, Fla., earned the title of least walkable city in the analysis, as tourists would need to hoof it 65,100 steps to reach the city’s top five attractions.

To see the list of the top 15 most walkable U.S. cities for tourists, click the gallery above (no footsteps required).