In the year 2024, we live our lives online. The pandemic kept workers home, and today, more people are still working remotely. This ups the need for strong, affordable internet connections in homes. People carry multiple mobile devices while out and about, connecting to public and private hotspots, requiring internet access all around cities and towns. Last year, the Biden Administration announced the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program, which will provide $42.45 billion in funding to make high-speed internet universal in all 50 states and Puerto Rico by 2030. That funding is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) President Biden signed into law in 2021.

But where is the internet connection the best now? Using results from the Speed Test Tool by HighSpeedInternet.com between January 2023 and January 2024 to rank the cities, Reviews.org ranked the top 100 U.S. metros using six factors—average download speed, price per Mbps, percent of fiber availability, number of available internet providers, number of available public Wi-Fi hotspots, and the percent of 5G home internet availability. Those factors were measured on a positive/negative number scale to come up with the final ranking.

Click through the gallery above to see which cities are the most internet connected.