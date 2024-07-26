The “need for speed” on the roadway can sometimes end in a hefty speeding ticket, or worse. And some cities see more speeding incidents than others.

A recent study analyzed speeding-related incidents per 1,000 drivers in the 50 largest U.S. cities to determine which localities had the “speediest drivers.” The study was conducted by LendingTree, an online lending marketplace, which ranked the nation’s largest cities based on each one’s rate of speeding-related incidents, which could include speeding tickets as well as speeding-related accidents.

The study found that Gen Zers racked up the highest rate of speeding-related incidents in the country’s largest cities compared with other age brackets, with 11.87 speeding-related incidents per 1,000 drivers. Millennials clocked in at second with a rate of 6.73 speeding incidents, followed by Baby Boomers with 3.22.

When it came to ranking the cities, “speed limits played a role,” the study stated, noting that the majority of speed limits in Portland, Ore., for example, are 20 miles per hour, making speeding beyond the legal limits easier compared with areas with higher speed limits.

Among car brands, Subaru, BMW and Infiniti drivers had the highest rate of speeding-related incidents in big cities, with rates of 7.96, 6.78 and 6.71 per 1,000 drivers, respectively.

