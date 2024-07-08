On April 24, 2024, the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) issued a final rule mandating that state and local government websites and mobile applications must be accessible to individuals with disabilities. Specifically, state and local governments are required to comply with these new standards based on their population size by specific deadlines, underscoring the urgency and importance of making digital spaces accessible to all individuals, regardless of their abilities.

The DOJ’s rule highlights the critical role of digital accessibility in connecting local governments with their residents. Supporting this, research indicates that 21.3% of Americans use assistive technologies and tools to access digital resources. Ensuring that websites and mobile applications are accessible is not just a legal obligation but imperative to promote inclusivity and provide equal opportunities for all community members. Additionally, having accessible content supports residents’ trust in their local government, as research found that individuals who engage with their city’s website more than once a month exhibit nearly five times higher trust in their city.

The new rule aligns with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1, which set detailed standards for making digital content accessible. These guidelines include requirements for the following: text descriptions of images, time-based media, adaptable content, distinguishable content, keyboard navigation and screen reader compatibility. These measures are designed to eliminate barriers to accessing essential online information and services, ensuring that individuals with disabilities have equal access to the digital tools and resources they need.

Steps state and local governments should take to comply with new standards

State and local governments should abide by the following steps to ensure compliance with the new standards:

Understand accessibility standards: Before making any changes to web content, state and local governments should train all internal digital content creators and editors on the new guidelines to meet compliance standards across departments. Conduct comprehensive digital accessibility audits: Governments need to review and audit all content published on websites, mobile applications and digital networks to identify accessibility gaps and content that does not meet compliance standards. Establish a clear compliance plan: Implementing a compliance plan is essential to ensure all digital content adheres to new standards and creates consistency across departments to reduce discrepancies and gaps in accessible content. Distribute and implement the plan: Once the plan is established, local governments need to communicate the plan with all staff and other people involved in the administration’s digital accessibility initiative. From there, project leaders should implement the identified changes, providing regular stakeholder updates and monitoring impact. Use automated technology: Automated technology can quickly review digital content, including content-heavy government websites for accessibility compliance. Monitoring and updating digital communication systems using automated technology supports resource-limited teams in ensuring new content maintains the administration’s commitment to WCAG 2.1 standards. Develop a feedback program for residents: As is true of any community initiative, incorporating the voice of your residents into the planning and evaluation process is vital. As part of your process, establish a feedback program for residents to share their input, challenges, and positive experiences when engaging with online content. This feedback can help identify ongoing issues and areas for improvement for residents and their government entities.

Navigating the challenge of limited resources

Prioritizing accessibility can be challenging for state and local governments, as it requires time, effort, expertise and funding. The common challenges include staffing shortages, limited regulatory training and budget restraints, but investing in appropriate technology and resources can help overcome these challenges. Additionally, partnering with innovative technology providers can automate and streamline administrative tasks, freeing staff to focus more on accessibility initiatives. Such investments not only help meet new standards and regulations but also boost resident trust and community satisfaction.

A proactive approach to accessibility and building trust

While the new ruling mandates specific accessibility standards, agencies need to prioritize accessibility across all digital content and platforms. This can include ensuring appropriate reading levels and hosting content on easy-to-navigate platforms. By embracing digital accessibility, local governments can cultivate trust, transparency and community satisfaction. The digital transformation journey is an investment of time and money, but it represents a commitment to equity and inclusion for all.

In conclusion, the DOJ’s new rule on digital accessibility for state and local governments marks a significant step toward ensuring that all residents, regardless of their abilities, can access essential online services. With the right integrated technology, state and local governments can ensure compliance with current and future accessibility standards and create positive civic experiences.

Dave O’Reilly is COO at CivicPlus. O’Reilly has more than 20 years of experience in enterprise software. His specific expertise is in the field of operational and productivity improvement through the introduction of SaaS technology. O’Reilly’s leadership background ranges from start-up experience to multinational organizations. He studied business at Waterford Institute of Technology Ireland, disruptive strategy at Harvard Business School and AI: Implications for Business Strategy at MIT Sloan. O’Reilly joined CivicPlus in 2020 with a view to applying his skillsets for the greater good—he believes strongly that positive civic experiences are a way to bridge the gap between people and their governments, and by doing so we strengthen the very fabric of society.