Worker safety in government remains a priority. The number of preventable fatal workplace injuries in government, however, grew from 311 in 2021 to 352 in 2022, according to the National Safety Council. Among all industries in the U.S., the number of preventable fatal workplace injuries totaled 4,695 in 2022.

Safety and safety training should be top of mind for local governments, says Lorraine Carli, vice president of outreach and advocacy at the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). “Through a comprehensive approach to safety, workers and the public are safer, staff morale is enhanced and human, property and economic loss are reduced.”

Carli says her organization can assist cities and counties as they work to improve worker safety as well as the safety climate in their communities. “The NFPA Fire & Life Safety Ecosystem is an important tool for local governments to identify any gaps in their community’s support for safety. From electrical systems to building and life safety to fire prevention, it begins with government responsibility. The public expects governments to require and enforce the latest safety codes and standards, have a well-trained workforce, and educate the public to better protect communities, the public and first responders from fire, electrical and other hazards.”

Carli believes training in the public sector is crucial. “Training programs, whether for groups or individuals, or held in-person or virtually, are key to ensuring government workers are knowledgeable about the latest codes and standards that impact specific projects. The training helps ensure workers learn how to properly and safely implement government initiatives and construction projects.” She cites one key safety issue that has emerged recently: “Many communities have been impacted by catastrophic fires in buildings under construction.”

Carli’s organization offers an instructional resource covering building programs: “The NFPA construction site training programs are an essential component of construction site fire safety.”

It’s crucial, Carli adds, that public sector entities take the first step: “Government agencies need to proactively ensure their workers are equipped with the proper training, credentials, and knowledge of/access to the codes and standards relevant to their domains.”

Having the right credentials can be critical, Carli tells Co-op Solutions. “Certifications enable workers to showcase a mastery of skills, thus creating more informed experts who understand how to implement safety protocols. The Certified Fire Protection Specialist (CFPS) certification from NFPA is one example of a credential that helps individuals dedicated to reducing fire loss. The endorsement enables workers to prove their education and experience by passing a rigorous exam.”

Web-based and online systems can make a difference, Carli believes. “Digital tools, like NFPA LiNK, provide workers with access to critical codes and standards in the palm of their hands that can be instrumental in mitigating hazards.” Users can access more than 1,500 digital codes and standards using NFPA LiNK. The system can help government teams search, save and share codes and standards, snippets of text, and graphs and charts. Carli adds: “Workers can also share any associated notes related to specific jobsites to ensure everyone operating within the space has the knowledge they need to perform their job safely.”

