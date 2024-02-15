How can a city or county keep its workers safe? Administrators can take a variety of steps, says Diane Barr, vice president and national practice leader-public sector at Travelers. The insurance firm has been around more than 165 years and offers a variety of coverages, including property casualty policies.

“One of the most important actions any local government can take is to establish a culture of safety. This means incorporating safety into their mission statement, policies and procedures,” Barr explains. She adds that it is crucial that managers understand the workplace risks a city or county faces, and that they develop a plan that addresses these potential hazards. “Once officials have implemented a plan, it’s equally important to regularly revisit the plan so that it evolves along with the organization, employees and community.”

Barr says managers should spread the word if they want their local government’s workforce to improve its safety record. “Clearly communicate the safety plan to all employees and make sure management is leading by example. This helps reinforce the role each person plays in maintaining a safe work environment and encourages everyone to help build the desired culture.”

The Travelers executive says it makes sense to get personnel involved in the process. “Creating a safety committee to act as a bridge between management and employees also helps to foster a culture of safety. This cross-functional group of safety-minded employees should establish a clear direction, set performance goals and serve as a resource to help cities and counties identify and address safety hazards.” This online Travelers resource shows how to set up a safety management program.

Barr notes that safety instruction is fundamental to the process. “Train new employees to work safely and make them aware of risks they may face on the job. According to the “Travelers 2023 Injury Impact Report,” an analysis of five years of our workers’ compensation claims, 34 percent of workplace injuries occurred during an employee’s first year on the job, resulting in almost 7 million missed workdays.”

The same report shows that injuries to workers in their first year on the job made up about one-third of all workers’ compensation costs. The Travelers report shows the following as the three most common causes of injury in the workplace:

• Overexertion

• Slips, trips and falls

• Worker struck by an object

The Travelers executive says there are programs and training courses that can help local governments keep their workers safe. “We recommend checking with insurance agents and carriers to see what resources they may have for their customers. At Travelers, we have consultants dedicated to public sector risk control who understand the complex exposures and unique challenges public entities face. We offer an extensive collection of online tools and resources for risk managers, as well as webinars and courses that address trends, best practices and strategies to help our public sector customers effectively manage losses.”

Barr suggests that local entities connect with the Public Risk Management Association (PRIMA). It is a nonprofit dedicated to training and educating public sector risk managers. “PRIMA offers its members resources and education opportunities to help them better mitigate risks, including worker safety challenges.” This online resource covers topics like “Building a Safety Culture.”

Barr says local governments gain a lot when they strive to improve worker safety. “Cities and counties that focus on employee safety are more likely to experience many benefits, such as improved employee morale and engagement, reduced claim frequency and associated costs, and less disruption when an employee is injured.”

OMNIA Partners offers a robust portfolio of cooperative contracts in the public procurement space. The firm lists numerous cooperative contracts under the keyword “safety.”

Michael Keating is senior editor for American City & County. Contact him at [email protected].