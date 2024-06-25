Cities and counties are relying on metal buildings to help them meet their infrastructure needs, says Robert Tiffin, president of the Metal Building Contractors and Erectors Association (MBCEA). The national group works to support the professional advancement of the metal buildings industry. Tiffin also serves as national accounts manager at Silvercote – a Service Partners Company, which produces metal building insulation and other products.

“Fire stations, public works structures, highway and Department of Transportation buildings, schools, rec centers and community centers are just some of the applications for metal buildings in the public sector design-build space,” Tiffin explains. He notes that metal building construction yields important benefits, such as vast design possibilities, speed to completion, and economical construction budgets.

Tiffin outlines the multiple applications for metal structures in public safety within local governments. “With the clear span achievable with a metal building system, a firehouse can safely and efficiently house all of a unit’s response vehicles. The structure can also hold all essential environmental equipment, such as exhaust diversion systems.” Most metal buildings are one to two stories tall.

Metal structures offer design flexibility to, say, a school district or education department, Tiffin says. “A well-designed metal building used for educational purposes can be an inspiration to the general public and residents in an area. An impressive school building can favorably represent a community through bold structure and layout to the entire neighborhood.”

Tiffin offers the following advice to city and county administrators who see a need for a metal building in their government operations: “I would like for them to contact their local architect, or a local chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). They can make a request to the architects for a metal building system for their desired project need.” Go to the following link to find an AIA community chapter.

Tiffin urges administrators to exercise due diligence in the planning and building process for a new facility. He also advises government administrators who are considering a metal structure, to identify good Design-Build contractors in their community and geographic area.

Lastly, Tiffin suggests that government officials bookmark the following websites for several leading national trade groups that are involved in metal building construction:

Tiffin says metal buildings can meet the infrastructure needs of many local governments. “A metal building system can and has been a solution for many, incorporating a cool design, integrating to their city/county/neighborhood culture, yet incredibly functional and budget conscious. It’s not a unicorn; it’s a metal building system.”

OMNIA Partners, who sponsors this page, offers a robust portfolio of cooperative contracts in the public procurement space. The firm lists numerous cooperative contracts under the keyword “building construction.”

Michael Keating is senior editor for American City & County. Contact him at [email protected].