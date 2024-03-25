Local governments that require more space may be able to rely on metal structures, says Steve Browning, president/CEO at Vulcan Steel Structures Inc. He also serves as a board member of the Metal Building Manufacturers Association (MBMA), a national trade group.

“The ease of assembly and prefabrication associated with metal buildings allow for rapid construction, making them suitable for addressing urgent infrastructure needs,” Browning explains. He adds that metal structures are increasingly being used due to their cost-effectiveness and durability. Their adaptability, he says, enables them to be used to meet specific infrastructure requirements.

He notes that metal structures offer a lot of versatility. “Metal buildings are ideal for municipal offices, emergency shelters, storage facilities, community centers, public works structures, schools, parks, and various other applications due to their flexibility and cost-effectiveness.” Vulcan provides several examples of public sector facilities housed in metal structures at its website. According to this MBMA web link, “Metal buildings make excellent fire- and police stations, municipal facilities for recycling, service centers or office space.”

Browning tells Co-op Solutions that there’s a multi-step process to follow when a local government or other organization is trying to determine if it needs a new facility or structure. He lists some of the steps in the process:

Conduct a comprehensive needs assessment.

Engage stakeholders before the project starts to gather input.

Establish a realistic budget.

Define the project scope.

Understand local regulations.

Assemble a competent project team.

Browning’s firm provides a variety of products and other resources that are applicable to metal building projects.

The MBMA offers summaries of building and construction methodology as well as design resources. The trade group recommends that end-use customers retain an architect and/or engineer of record to be responsible for specifying the design criteria for the metal building system and overall project.

Browning advises local government officials to plan for flexibility in the design of the new facility. He adds that it is crucial that officials collaborate with experienced professionals. The building executive believes that partnering with people and organizations that have a wealth of experience in these kinds of projects will help ensure success.

Browning spotlights one potential procurement tool that can aid local governments in obtaining new infrastructure: “Cooperative contracts offer time- and cost-savings by providing pre-negotiated terms, access to qualified suppliers, and a streamlined procurement process. They can enhance efficiency for government acquisitions.”

OMNIA Partners, who sponsors this page, offers a robust portfolio of cooperative contracts in the public procurement space. The firm lists numerous cooperative contracts under the keyword “building construction.”

Michael Keating is senior editor for American City & County. Contact him at [email protected].