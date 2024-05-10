Polco, a civic engagement and analytics company based in Madison, Wis., announced it has built an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered data analyst designed specifically for governments.

“Polly,” as the AI tool is called, is designed to answer questions from public sector leaders using real-time performance management data, comparisons and historical trends, according to Polco, which unveiled the new tool in March.

“Public officials earnestly want to make great decisions using data, but it’s really difficult to use public sector data,” Polco CEO Nick Mastronardi said in a statement, adding that Polly would be able to provide state and local government officials “ready access” to datasets and analytics.

Polly is currently available for demos on Polco’s website and has been in a field-testing phase, according to Polco. It was scheduled to be released this month.

The AI tool is powered by Polco’s own proprietary database, fed largely by Government Performance Action & Learning (GPAL), a public data initiative founded by Polco in 2022 in collaboration with its National Research Center, as well as the High Road Strategy Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Hoover Institution at Stanford University, Arizona State University, ICMA, Government Finance Officers Association and the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

Mastronardi further described Polly as a “digital employee” that can learn as it goes and “track metrics, recommend budget priorities and write strategic plans.”

As the use of AI rapidly expands in both public and private sectors, the Biden-Harris administration has said it is working to stay ahead of the technology, recently introducing guidelines for its usage by state and local governments, among other initiatives.

A 2017 report by Deloitte University Press suggested the incorporation of AI could save governments “hundreds of millions” of working hours. However, 60% of public sector IT professionals have cited a shortage of AI skills as a top challenge to its implementation, according to a Salesforce survey published April 10.

“Training and skills development are critical first steps for the public sector to leverage the benefits of AI,” stated Casey Coleman, senior vice president, Global Government Solutions, Salesforce.