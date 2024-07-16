Cities and counties can achieve significant sustainability wins in the short term by focusing on actions that deliver tangible benefits fairly quickly, says Jimmy Carchietta, a LEED accredited professional and founder of Cotocon Group, a New York-based sustainability consultancy that helps its clients plan and construct efficient, sustainable and low-carbon-footprint buildings throughout the U.S. The company uses energy modeling and audits in its work. Here are some potential initiatives that Carchietta outlines:

Energy efficiency retrofits: Implementing energy efficiency upgrades in government buildings and facilities can lead to immediate reductions in energy consumption and operating costs. “Simple measures like switching to LED lighting, upgrading HVAC systems and improving insulation can yield quick returns on investment,” says the Cotocon Group executive.

Building code updates: Updating building codes to include energy efficiency standards for new construction and renovations can quickly improve the overall sustainability of the built environment. "This step includes requirements for insulation, energy-efficient windows and HVAC systems," Carchietta explains.

Carchietta spotlights several sustainability trends in local government in 2024-2025, including:

Climate resilience and adaptation: Carchietta says that with the accelerating impacts of climate change, local governments are likely to prioritize resilience planning. “This may involve infrastructure upgrades, flood management measures, heat mitigation strategies and enhancing natural defenses like green infrastructure.”

Electrification and sustainable transportation: Carchietta predicts there will likely be a continued push towards electrifying municipal fleets (e.g., buses, vehicles) and expanding electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. "Initiatives to promote sustainable transportation options, such as bike-sharing programs, pedestrian-friendly infrastructure and improved public transit are also expected to grow."

Community engagement and collaboration: The sustainability executive forecasts that engaging residents, businesses and stakeholders in sustainability initiatives through partnerships, education and participatory planning processes will remain important in the near future. "Building consensus and fostering a shared commitment to sustainability goals will be key to successful implementation."

Carchietta urges city-county officials to take several steps on the environmental stewardship front. He suggests various tactics to make city and county purchasing departments and their communities more sustainable. These include:

Education and awareness: Raise awareness about sustainability among residents, businesses and employees. Carchietta says this can be accomplished through educational programs, workshops and community events.

Promote renewable energy: Invest in solar, wind and other renewable power sources.

Enhance public transportation: Transition to electric vehicles and expand bike lanes.

Support local and sustainable businesses: Give preference to local businesses and suppliers that demonstrate sustainable practices. Carchietta says governments should encourage local sourcing of goods and services to help reduce transportation emissions.

Set clear sustainability goals: Establish specific targets for reducing the carbon footprint, increasing renewable energy use, minimizing waste, etc. "These goals can guide purchasing decisions and community initiatives," Carchietta tells Co-op Solutions.

He says that in the long run, the future of community sustainability will be linked to other social movements. Carchietta sees a future where environmental stewardship will ultimately be integrated with economic prosperity, social equity and cultural vitality. “By adopting holistic and forward-thinking approaches, communities can create resilient, thriving and inclusive environments for current and future generations.”

He adds that future sustainability efforts in communities will emphasize ongoing education, engagement and collaboration with residents, businesses and stakeholders. “Building awareness and fostering a sense of collective responsibility are crucial for sustaining long-term behavioral change and community support for sustainability initiatives.”

And yes, Carchietta predicts that green infrastructure will continue to expand. He envisions all the following becoming more prevalent: green roofs, rain gardens and urban forests.

