In today’s consumer landscape, marked by a desire for efficiency and convenience in routine tasks like shopping, the expectation for swift and streamlined processes has become the norm. Consumers expect to be able to go online, quickly find what they are looking for, press order and have it on their doorstep within two days (or two hours!) These expectations for convenience are no different when it comes to interactions with our government. In the age of changing resident expectations, it’s critical for local governments to implement the necessary technology that enables residents to have smooth interactions with their government.

Strengthening resident connection through technology

So, you may ask, how will technology help? First, technology can enable more streamlined communication between residents and their local governments, which in turn can increase resident satisfaction and engagement. In fact, data found that more than half of residents without trust in their local government said technologies that can increase communication and engagement with their local government to fix problems are important. By implementing citizen relationship management (CRM) software, local governments can open a clear communication channel to receive and respond to resident inquiries, service requests, and suggestions. The main goal of this technology is to strengthen and improve the connection between residents and their municipalities by giving residents a convenient service experience. Not only does this technology make residents feel seen, heard and acknowledged by their local leaders, it can also help overworked and understaffed departments by prioritizing resident concerns faster, speeding up resident service delivery, and increasing efficiency in government operations. This type of technology is a win-win for both residents and government employees.

Impact of AI, machine learning and data analytics tools

Moreover, the implementation of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and data analytics tools holds immense potential in improving the relationship between residents and their municipalities. For example, AI chatbots can provide real-time assistance to automated questions, providing answers to resident questions and instantly give them the information they need whether it is to be directed to another part of the website or share critical information. These solutions offer residents self-service technology that enables them to solve their own challenges on their own schedules rather than sending multiple emails and waiting days for responses or waiting on hold on the phone. Instead, having these automated tools in place saves residents time and makes their interactions with their local government a positive experience as they receive information instantaneously.

Protecting resident data through cybersecurity efforts

Something to keep in mind when deploying this type of technology in government operations is the importance of data privacy and cybersecurity measures. With the amount of resident data that governments have, it is imperative that governments ensure compliance with data protection regulations and invest in secure solutions to combat cyber threats. In fact, 53 percent of respondents from a recent survey said they would be much more likely to share their data if they could access more convenient and efficient government services. By prioritizing security and transparency, local governments can instill trust and confidence among residents, fostering a positive environment for increased engagement.

Ultimately, the journey towards enhancing resident experience through technology is an ongoing endeavor, requiring continuous adaptation and innovation by government leaders. Investing in a technology solution that provides a streamlined communication channel to allow municipalities and residents to directly engage with each other is the first step to enhancing resident satisfaction. As resident expectations continue to evolve in an increasingly digital landscape, local governments must rise to the challenge by embracing technology as a catalyst for creating a positive resident experience.

CivicPlus Senior Vice President of Product Tiffany Williamson guides our products’ roadmap and vision to create THE Modern civic experience platform. With more than 21 years of experience in the technology space, Williamson has played a pivotal role in shaping innovative product strategies that have been instrumental in developing solutions to meet our customers’ ever-growing needs. She holds a Juris Doctor degree in Law and a bachelor’s degree in Speech Communication. She resides in Colorado and enjoys spending time in nature with her family.