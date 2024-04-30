In 2024, pedestrians, cyclists, scooter operators and public transit users can rely on the Ringling Trail Complete Streets initiative for safe access. The project has helped boost economic activity for surrounding areas and businesses, while elevating the overall quality of life for residents. For all of these reasons, this Sarasota, Fla. project has been selected as a 2023 American City and County Crown Communities award winner.

As noted in the city’s 2023 Crown Communities application: “The Ringling Trail Complete Streets project serves as an extension to the region’s recently opened Legacy Trail. It has fundamentally transformed the city of Sarasota’s transportation landscape.” Crews completed construction on the project on December 15, 2022. The initiative’s cost: $2.7 million. The Ringling Trail, as a standalone project, spans exactly one mile in length.

The Ringling Trail initiative makes it easier for folks to get around, says Sarasota’s City Engineer Nikesh Patel. “The project significantly improves urban mobility. Pedestrians benefit from reduced vehicle traffic near sidewalks, making street crossings safer and easier. Scooters and other micro-mobility devices now have dedicated lanes, reducing conflicts and enhancing safety compared to other busy streets. We’ve also improved public transit efficiency by adding bus bays for smoother boarding and alighting.”

Yes, traffic activity was adjusted through the Ringling Trail project, according to Patel: “Vehicle capacity was altered from four to two through lanes. This modification is complemented by the addition of left turn lanes at strategic points, like Ringling Boulevard onto East Avenue, improving traffic flow and reducing congestion.” He notes some increased efficiencies: “This restructuring has enabled the allocation of more space for cyclists, scooters and public transit, including designated bus drop-off areas.”

The Sarasota City Engineer says the Ringling Trail has delivered a positive economic impact, based on anecdotal evidence. “Increased bicycle traffic, particularly on Saturdays to the Downtown Farmer’s Market, is evident. Nighttime service workers also frequent the trail. Businesses, like a sidewalk café along the trail, have seen increased activity. Moreover, plans are going forward for a new restaurant; all this suggests growing economic interest in the area.” Patel notes that the trail draws audiences from multiple groups: “The trail has also become popular with our Amish and Mennonite communities, further diversifying its users.”

Patel says his city’s trail project offers benefits to a broad area. “The Ringling Trail’s connection to the Legacy Trail opens up exciting possibilities for regional connectivity. Cyclists can now travel from Downtown Sarasota to Downtown Venice, and with the addition of the North Port Connector Trail, even extend their journey to Price Boulevard in North Port, Fla.” His overall conclusion regarding the trail project: “This inter-city linkage not only promotes cycling, but also fosters a sense of regional unity.”

Eco-friendly construction techniques were practiced during the Ringling Trail-Complete Streets project. “We focused on sustainability by reusing materials, like repurposing parking stops from the Palm Avenue Garage to create safe barriers for bicyclists along the corridor. This is an excellent example of sustainable material reuse, reducing waste and promoting environmental responsibility,” Patel explains.

According to Patel, several fund sources were used to bankroll the Ringling Trail Complete Street initiative: “The project was financed through a mix of local and federal funds, including the Sarasota County Penny Sales Tax, Economic Development Funds, multimodal impact fees, and American Rescue Plan Act dollars.” Patel notes one additional funding option: “While not utilized in this instance, federal programs like the Reconnecting Communities and Neighborhoods Grant Program could also offer viable funding sources for similar projects.”

As noted in the city’s 2023 Crown Communities application: “This multi-source funding strategy provided a stable financial foundation that enabled the project to proceed in well-orchestrated phases, each rigorously adhering to both budgetary and temporal constraints.”

Patel says collaboration with other government entities was crucial for his city’s success with the Ringling Trail project. He explains that it was important that his city worked closely with Sarasota County on the trail project. “Collaboration was especially important on construction, at the intersection where the Legacy Trail meets the Ringling Trail.” Cooperating with state agencies was also necessary. “Additionally, coordinating with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) at the intersection of Ringling Boulevard and US 301 ensured we adhered to their standards and schedules, illustrating the importance of intergovernmental cooperation in large-scale projects.”

Sarasota administrators sought the public’s opinion regarding the trail project through multiple rounds of public engagement. City officials got more than 700 comments on public preferences and concerns on the design and development of the trail.

Patel says city officials took a multi-faceted approach to obtain those 700 comments. “An online survey, developed by our Basis of Design Report local consultant Kimley-Horn, allowed community members to express their preferences on various aspects of the project. During the unique circumstances of 2020, we also held online video conferences with neighborhood associations and stakeholder groups to ensure broad and inclusive community engagement.”

The Sarasota City Engineer says that it is crucial for local firms to work on projects like this one. “Local involvement in construction projects is vital for community engagement and economic development. For the Ringling Trail project, Ajax Paving of Florida LLC, based in Sarasota County, was selected as the design-build contractor. Their partnership with Burgess & Niple LLC from Tampa for the design was instrumental in ensuring a high-quality outcome.”

Patel says the local roots of Ajax Paving meant they were deeply invested in the project’s success. “This was evident as they completed the work on time and to a high standard. This commitment was recognized with an award from the Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) Florida Chapter for their exceptional project delivery.”

Take some time when considering a name for the project, is one piece of advice Patel offers to other cities contemplating a similar Complete Streets initiative. “Choosing the right name for your project is crucial. Avoid terms like ‘road diet,’ which can imply loss; instead, opt for names like ‘Complete Street’ or ‘Trail’ that positively communicate the project’s benefits and what the public gains.”

Patel tells American City & County that the Sarasota City Commission envisions further enhancements to the Ringling Trail-Complete Streets program. “Plans include adding more landscape islands and greenery, enriching the trail’s aesthetic and environmental quality.” He adds that bicycle loop detectors have already been installed on the trail with the potential for future improvements. “These upgrades could include specialized bicycle signalization, further improving cyclists’ safety and functionality.”

The Sarasota City Engineer says that while the Ringling Trail itself is now complete, city officials are looking forward to future expansion of connections. “Plans include a roundabout at US 41 and Ringling Boulevard for a direct connection to the Bayfront Multi-Use Recreational Trail.”

Patel adds that city administrators are also coordinating regional expansion efforts. “One potential plan calls for extending the Legacy Trail from Eastwood Park to 17th Street, and further into Lakewood Ranch and Manatee County via a powerline corridor. These expansions are part of our commitment to continually develop our trail network.”

Patel expects to see more trail-Complete Streets projects like the Ringling Trail throughout the U.S. in future years. “Definitely, yes. We anticipate a nationwide increase in similar projects. In our city, we’re already planning additional Complete Street projects, like 10th Street, Boulevard of the Arts, and others. Many U.S. roads are overbuilt with excess lanes. By reallocating these spaces for bicyclists, pedestrians and greenery, we maintain vehicle traffic flow while enhancing urban livability and focus on economic development.”

The following comments from Sarasota city officials in the city’s 2023 Crown Communities application say it all: “This laudable initiative stands as an exemplary case of how prudent financial planning, encompassing federal, local, and economic development funds, combined with an engaged community, can yield high-impact, long-term value for a city.”

Michael Keating is senior editor for American City & County. Contact him at [email protected].