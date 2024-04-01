Cities and counties can achieve sustainability success in several ways, says Brad Barnett, director of Urban Design, Cooper Robertson. The company provides urban design and architecture services, including waterfront design, to government agencies at all levels as well as other organizations.

Being able to measure sustainability objectives is crucial, Barnett says. “Incorporating sustainability metrics into purchasing and procurement decision-making can be powerful. This covers everything from scoring criteria to what’s included in an RFP scope of work. Asking for sustainability in procurement proposals and contracts is an important tool that cities and counties have for achieving real progress on sustainability goals.”

He adds that publicly owned sites are good starting points. “They can become important places to support sustainability initiatives like EV [electric vehicle] charging stations, demonstration green infrastructure for stormwater or resilience hubs. Evaluate publicly owned sites with your planning department or sustainability team to look for these opportunities.”

Regarding the last site idea—resilience hubs—Barnett says they are emerging as a concept in many communities. “The hubs provide a location where residents can come during or after a natural hazard event. They can include emergency backup power and communications, safe places for shelter, and access to food and water. Many of these facilities also double as civic facilities like libraries or community centers.”

Barnett tells Co-op Solutions that public health is becoming recognized as a key part of sustainability goals. “In particular, the importance of environmental justice and the role that cities and counties play in promoting public health equity is growing.” One example is purpose-driven urban planning. This can include locating schools and residential uses and developments away from polluting infrastructure like highways. His conclusion: “Providing access to healthy food and outdoor green spaces, and addressing past inequities are all becoming part of the sustainability planning process.”

Some say that through sustainability, communities can maintain or support their surroundings continuously over time. Barnett points to the recent severe storms and unexpected water events around the U.S. as a sign that people have growing concerns about the fragility of their environment. “Resilience against flooding is top of mind for many communities.” He cites urgent steps being taken to reduce water damage from downpours:

Communities are replacing paved areas with permeable surfaces that can absorb stormwater, creating open spaces that serve as parks or plazas in dry conditions and double as stormwater facilities during storm surge events.

Many coastal communities are also updating design guidelines and other requirements to reduce vulnerability during flood events. For instance, ground floors can be elevated. In addition, building mechanical systems can be moved out of basements to upper floors where flooding is less likely to affect them.

Barnett says that local governments are showing a growing interest in decarbonization of the built environment. He offers a couple of examples:

Rezoning to support walkable, “car light” communities around transit. “Car light” communities are designed to reduce the need for a car to meet daily needs.

Updating building codes and regulations to enable low-carbon construction concepts such as mass timber.

Incorporating energy planning into district plans, from requiring future development to support EV charging stations to offering density bonuses for building electrification.

Barnett says Cooper Robertson observes a universal characteristic in many of the communities where the firm is working on projects: The communities see and experience the linkage between economic, social and environmental sustainability.

He says Greenbrier, a district of Chesapeake Va., known for regional shopping, is a good example. “As the retail landscape continues to evolve, Chesapeake leaders are looking at how many of these large auto-oriented areas may be redeveloped to be more economically viable. However, they’re also incorporating principles of green infrastructure into the site planning of these areas to address future flooding and environmental quality, and prioritizing the need for housing that meets the needs of a broad cross-section of the community.”

Late last year Cooper Robertson was selected to develop a community-focused master plan for Greenbrier, a regional economic hub. This planning initiative will help direct Greenbrier’s ongoing growth and development from a single-use business and commerce zone into a true mixed-use locality. The plan could set a valuable prototype for similar commercial districts across the United States. Citizen and stakeholder participation and engagement is propelling the plan’s design and development. A preliminary community survey for the master plan drew about 2,000 responses. The Greenbrier Area Plan’s final recommendations are anticipated for spring 2024.

Barnett says another example where a community sees and experiences the linkage between economic, social, and environmental sustainability is the River District in Sacramento, Calif. He says this project encompasses an industrial area at the confluence of two major rivers. The PBID (a business improvement district) is leading an effort to make sure redevelopment in the area is paired with sustainability features. “They’ve come up with this idea of ‘cool corridors’ where native trees are planted along key streets that meet the riverfront, creating pollinator pathways,” Barnett explains. He adds that water resilience will be integrated in the streetscapes.

Cooper Robertson will work in consultation with a landscape architect, Atlas Lab Inc., to produce a complete and forward-thinking view for an area covering about 800 acres. The PBID has asked participating firms to present a vision for future development in the district.

Michael Keating is senior editor for American City & County. Contact him at [email protected].