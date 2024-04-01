How employee values, skillsets, and technology are evolving to create thriving agencies.

Workforce challenges have been a topic on many minds since the world began to open again in 2022.

While the private sector bounced back quickly (exceeding pre-pandemic employment levels in July 2022), the public sector is still feeling the crunch—especially in state and local governments. Agencies are facing mass retirements, turnover, demand for new positions, and stiff competition for talent with the private sector, leaving public sector managers and leaders with a lot on their plate and higher pressure on staff.

In this report, take a deep-dive into:

The state of the public sector workforce and generational influences

The friction between shifts in employee values and needs, technology, and the needs of modern public agencies

How public sector managers and leaders can start to create sustainable change to support employee and citizen needs

To download the eBook, please click here.