As educational institutions face continued challenges in maintaining cleanliness across their campuses due in part to labor shortages and budget constraints, the need for efficient and effective cleaning solutions has never been more critical. There is more pressure on educators and facility managers to find innovative ways to keep classrooms and facilities clean while maximizing productivity and safety for their staff and students.

The Labor Shortage Crisis

Labor shortages have become a significant obstacle, making it increasingly difficult for schools to maintain a high standard of cleanliness. “There’s not enough cleaners; there aren’t enough hours on the job, [and] it’s been getting much harder to clean the schools.” Says Ines Lizama a K-12 school cleaner of over 20 years.1

From vacuuming classroom floors to emptying bins, the burden of maintaining cleanliness falls heavily on already overworked staff members. This not only detracts from educators’ primary focus on student development but also encroaches on their personal and family time, including weekends.

The challenges extend beyond commercial cleaning services to include substitute teacher shortages and staffing issues in other vital areas such as food services. With limited resources and increasing demands, educational institutions are struggling to uphold the standards of cleanliness necessary for creating safe and conducive learning environments.

Budget Constraints

These labor challenges are exacerbated by financial constraints, as schools and childcare centers contend with limited budgets and difficulty in competing with other job opportunities offering higher wages.2,3 The ongoing battle to recruit and retain cleaning staff highlights the need for cost-effective and productivity-enhancing cleaning solutions that can alleviate the burden on already stretched resources. This is where utilizing cooperative purchasing can help.

OMNIA Partners optimizes procurement for your school through cleaning programs with supplier partners like Sanitaire®. Our cooperative contract available through the OMNIA Partners distribution network provides access to Sanitaire’s commercial-grade vacuum cleaners and technology at a cost effective price, eliminating the need for schools to go through the often lengthy RFP process, as these contracts maintain compliancy and have already been competitively solicited and publicly awarded by a lead agency.

Sanitaire®: Minimizing Downtime and Maximizing Efficiency with Commercial-Grade Products

Sanitaire® understands the unique challenges facing educational institutions and offers a range of commercial-grade vacuum cleaners designed to elevate cleaning performance while addressing productivity, budgets, and safety concerns. With Sanitaire®, you can count on reliable performance, reduced operational costs, and peace of mind investing in a trusted brand. From the initial purchase price to the ongoing cost of ownership, the priority is affordability without compromising on quality.

Upright Vacuum

The Sanitaire® FORCE® QuietClean® Upright Vacuum has technology that ensures minimal disruption during daytime cleaning, allowing students to focus on their studies. Equipped with a fully sealed HEPA filtration system and onboard tools for above-ground cleaning, this line is tailored to meet the demanding cleaning needs of educational environments.

Upright Carpet Extractor

Sanitaire® RESTORE™ Commercial Upright Carpet Extractor tackles even the toughest carpet cleaning tasks in educational environments. Boasting a powerful two-motor system, it penetrates deep into carpet fibers to extract embedded dirt and grime. From the expansive library to high-traffic hallways, the RESTORE™ efficiently cleans large areas with its 10.5″ cleaning path and dual-direction capabilities, enhancing productivity and ensuring quick dry times. Also equipped with a long-reach 9′ hose and a 6″ hand tool, this versatile cleaner tackles smaller carpet messes and furniture, providing comprehensive cleaning for every corner of your school or campus.

Cordless Backpack Vacuum

Sanitaire® TRANSPORT® Cordless Backpack Vacuum lets you clean more in less time covering up to +89% more ground compared to an upright vacuum.* This lightweight and ergonomic backpack vacuum cleaner is powered by a strong 24V 8ah battery to provide up to 70 minutes of runtime, allowing for comfortable cleaning even during long cleaning sessions. The high-performance sealed HEPA filtration system is designed to capture at least 99.97% of 0.3 micron particles and smaller, providing a cleaner environment for both your students and staff.

Partnering for Safe and Clean Educational Environments

As educational institutions navigate the challenges of maintaining cleanliness amidst labor shortages and budget constraints, Sanitaire® and OMNIA Partners are your trusted partners for providing innovative commercial grade cleaning solutions for every unique use case. To learn more about our program and offerings, get connected with us today!

About Sanitaire & OMNIA Partners

As your ally in the purchasing process, OMNIA Partners is dedicated to optimizing procurement for your organization. Your free membership provides full access to our portfolio of value-driven contracts, spend visibility, analytics, and subject matter experts. Sanitaire is a leader and innovator in the commercial floorcare industry that serves public agencies like state and local governments, K-12 schools, colleges, and universities through OMNIA Partners.

