A 311 CRM software enables governments to respond to specific communications with proportionate, actionable responses while automating as many one-to-one communications as possible to maintain efficiency.

There is no one technology system or channel capable of facilitating every possible resident communication, nor should there be. The spectrum of resident needs and inquiries necessitates using various systems and channels for optimal impact.

Civic Plus has outlined the spectrum of prevailing communication needs of public communicators in local government. Read this white paper gain insights on:

Guidance for triaging impact

Identifying automation opportunities

Leveraging the ideal communication tools and channels for a right-sized response

To download the White Paper, click here.