Public Safety without Borders: Emergency Response with CAD-to-CAD Interoperability
Crimes and emergencies don’t stay within jurisdictional borders, and neither should your CAD system.
Emergencies span borders, but CAD systems often don’t. Learn how can utilize a modern CAD-to-CAD interoperability network to save time, save lives and keep your PSAP professionals off the phone so they can take and dispatch 911 calls.
In this whitepaper, you will discover:
- How Itit Works: Unify (CAD-to-CAD) in Action
- Benefits To Your Agency
- The Future of Interoperability
To register for this White Paper, click here.
Brought to you by: