Navigating successful municipal- or county-wide evacuations requires meticulous multi-department planning. In the heat of an evacuation event, miscommunication and poor decisions can be detrimental. In the backdrop of such events, local governments and residents face emotional and logistical challenges beyond the physical threats of the emergency itself.

From navigating densely populated landscapes and intricate transportation systems to devising ways to communicate with and manage a diverse population’s anxiety and heightened emotions, a good evacuation plan becomes a blueprint for order to counter chaos-inducing disaster scenarios.

Having worked with many local governments in varying geographies across the country—and hearing their own feedback—important lessons have been learned to hone evacuation efficiencies. When departments coordinate and act on the following tips for evacuation planning, they forge an organizational foundation that ensures the safety of their citizens, regardless of the emergency scenario.

Pre-built, hazard-specific evacuation zones

An efficient evacuation plan starts with the establishment of hazard-specific evacuation zones. These zones should be pre-built based on hazard types, geography and population density. They must be tailored and practical, moving beyond theoretical strategy and be capable of anticipating what can’t be planned, such as human nature’s response during emergencies.

Collaborate with experienced building companies and contractors familiar with your area—preferably those with track records of designing and constructing evacuation zones.

Pre-scripted evacuation communications

Efficient communication is at the heart of a successful evacuation. Real-time and accurate pre-scripted communications, tailored to each zone’s unique challenges, are needed. With the right tools, these scripts can be accessed in a “click and play” format to streamline information dissemination.

Create a comprehensive script library incorporating scenario-based and localized information for any emergency event where evacuation or mass notification is needed. Start with messaging that addresses the most likely evacuation scenarios for each region, right down to individual zones. From there, anticipate and record messaging in case of evolving circumstances.

Community outreach

Well-planned evacuation communications can be wasted if the messages do not reach their intended audience. Public servants must meet people where they are and convince them to invest in their protection.

Host community outreach programs to raise awareness and educate residents about the evacuation process. This includes how to access self-service evacuation information through various communication channels. If residents can utilize a self-serve platform to determine if they are affected, it will drastically reduce 911 call volumes before, during and after evacuation events.

An informed community is a resilient community. Fostering a sense of preparedness can help reduce anxiety and contribute to mutual support during emergencies.

Simulation and training

Understanding a hazard’s potential location and scope allows fast and accurate decision-making. Several evacuation planning solutions on the market can simulate various emergency scenarios without deploying physical resources.

Utilize historical data and conduct impact analyses to create simulation scenarios and risk profiles relevant to your region, right down to specific zones. Regularly update the scenarios based on changing factors (ex. new infrastructure development) to ensure ongoing preparedness.

Traffic control planning

Proper traffic control can make or break a smooth evacuation process.

Preemptively determine primary and alternative evacuation routes, pinpointing potential bottlenecks before they become problems. Remember, traffic is dynamic. Be prepared to reroute based on changing circumstances.

Partner with local tow truck companies to ensure roadblocks, accidents and other issues are effectively cleared when necessary. When the time comes, communicate the designated routes to personnel and residents through multiple communication channels.

Conclusion

The efficacy of municipality and county evacuation plans can be the linchpin for saving lives and mitigating mayhem in times of distress. Local governments can swiftly respond to emergency evacuations, effectively avoid chaos and safeguard their community by prioritizing planning and implementing the five tips discussed.

Richard S. Danforth is the CEO of Genasys. He is an experienced global leader with more than 30 years of defense and aerospace industry experience, including executive leadership positions with two of the world’s largest defense contractors, Raytheon Company and DRS Technologies Inc. Danforth joined Genasys Inc. as its CEO after serving as the group president of DRS Integrated Defense Systems & Service.