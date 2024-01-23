Educational institutions and facility staff continue to face a myriad of challenges, such as budget constraints, high turnover rates and staff shortages. This has placed immense pressure on staff to maintain a pristine and clean learning environment. In addition, facility managers are facing a surge in work-orders, making it difficult to keep up on routine maintenance and hygiene due to time and resource constraints. Enter the Clean schools, happy schools program by Kimberly-Clark Professional, available through OMNIA Partners. This initiative encourages student participation in cleaning and hygiene activities in a fun and kid-friendly routine to assist facility professionals in keeping learning spaces well-maintained.

Challenges for Facility Managers & Staff

Increasing hygiene standards puts pressure on facility staff who are often seen as solely responsible for maintaining cleanliness. With fluctuating labor challenges and numerous daily tasks, many facility managers are struggling to keep up with their cleaning duties and require additional assistance.

Clean Schools, Happy Schools: An Inclusive and Efficient Program

The Clean schools, happy schools program by Kimberly-Clark Professional aims to encourage student participation in cleaning and hygiene practices in a fun and kid-friendly manner. Ultimately, this program seeks to alleviate stressors on facility managers and supporting staff. By encouraging the entire school community to participate and get involved in cleaning and hygiene protocols, together they can:

Raise awareness about the importance of cleanliness and hygiene in schools, highlighting the positive impact on learning outcomes.

highlighting the positive impact on learning outcomes. Ease the burden on custodial staff to help create an atmosphere conducive to learning.

to help create an atmosphere conducive to learning. Establish healthy habits and encourage students to do their part in creating a clean space.

and encourage students to do their part in creating a clean space. Build a sense of community to collectively maintain a clean and welcoming school environment that everyone can take pride in.

Benefits Within the Classroom

Not only does the program create a sense of community and ease the burden on facility managers, but a clean and healthy learning environment creates opportunities for students in the classroom as well.

Proper hygiene helps promote student health

Regular cleaning and maintenance help minimize the spread of germs, bacteria, and allergens. When kids are healthy, they are performing their best.

Improved academic performance

A clean and organized learning environment promotes better concentration and focus among students. With less distraction, students are more likely to absorb information and perform well academically.1

Positive community image

A positive community image can lead to increased support, resources, and collaboration, ultimately benefiting the school and its students. A school district’s performance can also impact home values and ultimately enrollment rates.

Higher attendance rates

When students improve their attendance rates, they improve their academic prospects and chances for graduating. Creating a hygienic learning environment not only helps minimize absenteeism by reducing illness causing germs, but it can also impact a school district’s budget. When students perform well that means the district is likely getting attendance funding.

The clean schools, happy schools package is available to participating agencies of OMNIA Partners.

