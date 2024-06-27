With many government organizations shifting to digital processes and replacing paper-based signing with digitized agreements and contracts, the need to uphold the authenticity and security of documents is paramount. Further, the government and federal industries are highly regulated, as they deal with the most critical types of transactions, so it’s no surprise that government-grade solutions must meet a high level of security compliance.

Still, many eSignature solutions lack the identity assurance capabilities to ensure agreements are happening with legitimate companies and individuals. This ultimately puts government data at risk at a time when government agencies are being highly targeted by nation-states and financially motivated threat actors. So, what does this mean for government agencies who are looking to invest in eSignatures? Security and compliance must be a top priority when investing in a new solution.

As government organizations continue to embrace digital transformation, as well as work-from-anywhere initiatives, they must ensure they are implementing eSignature solutions that optimize government workflows and security standards. To ensure their data, digital agreements, and transactions are secure, government organizations must choose an eSignature solution with the following criteria: (1) FedRAMP certification, (2) security, (3) CAC/PIV support and (4) integrations.

FedRAMP Certification

eSignature solutions must be Federal Risk and Authorization Program (FedRAMP) certified in order to operate in government workflows. In layman’s terms, a FedRAMP-certified eSignature solution has an acceptable security framework that is approved on a standardized baseline. Without this certification, an eSignature solution would not be authorized to operate at the government level.

The FedRAMP program requires eSignature vendors to pass security requirements before granting certification. These requirements cover multiple areas of information security, including access control, physical security, authentication/ID verification, etc. Upon completion, vendors must also pass a third-party security assessment. Post-certification, security assessments continue regularly to maintain compliance.

With this all being said, FedRAMP certification only certifies that the eSignature vendor has addressed broad-stroke security concerns, meaning they have basic security measures in place. A FedRAMP certification is not the be-all and end-all criteria when it comes to securing transactions but it’s an important component when government agencies are selecting an eSignature solution that goes beyond fundamental security protocols.

End-to-end security

Security should be the top priority for government organizations selecting an eSignature solution. To safeguard the entire transaction process, vendors must incorporate identity assurance methods, such as authentication, from beginning to end. Doing so verifies that the parties conducting the transaction are who they say they are before they are granted access to initiate signing requests. Though authentication truly fortifies the signing process, control on the back end is needed to securely store the evidence or digital agreement. Encrypting the data within the document guarantees a signed document cannot be tampered with after the eSignature process, and ensures that malicious actors cannot eavesdrop on sensitive content.

When it comes to implementing a secure solution, many agencies worry security will impact user experience. But you should not have to compromise security for a high-quality user experience. Choosing a solution that values optimal user experience will make a difference and prevent roadblocks down the road. For instance, a solution that integrates with your organization’s upstream and downstream systems will prove to be valuable when enabling straight-through processing.

Other security capabilities organizations should consider are virus scanning, document flattening, the creation of single and unified audit trails, key management systems, and more.

CAC/PIV support

Government agencies should only seek an eSignature vendor that supports Personal Identity Verification (PIV) credential cards, as well as Common Access Cards (CAC), as they are used government-wide to ensure the right employees are sending documents or initiating transactions. Given their frequent use in this line of work, government agencies’ workflows would be disrupted without this support; PIVs are used to access Federally Controlled Facilities and information systems, whereas CACs are a subset of PIVs utilized by the U.S. Department of Defence. If an eSignature method does not support these credential cards, there may be another question worth exploring: is it even secure?

Integrations

To streamline the workflow, government agencies should make sure they are investing in an eSignature solution that integrates seamlessly into their existing technology stack. Not only is this cost-effective, but seamless integrations with common applications, such as SharePoint or Salesforce, minimally disturb the user experience and flow of operations.

Disparate systems, however, can negatively impact productivity and efficiency. Since eSignatures are at the heart of most business transactions, government agencies should strategically choose a vendor that can accommodate all employees enterprise-wide.

There are multiple considerations to make when choosing a government-grade eSignature solution, though securing the transaction from beginning to end is paramount. As government organizations and constituent parties continue to adopt digitized tools, identity verification, authentication and secure storing methods are eSignature solution must-haves.

Looking ahead, eSignature solutions will continue to evolve and become a standardized part of government workflows. eSignature solutions that are not only secure but streamline operational processes and efficiency will stand out when it comes to this particular industry.

Sameer Hajarnis is senior vice president and general manager, digital agreements at OneSpan. Hajarnis has more than two decades of experience in enterprise software and SaaS companies leading cross-functional teams, including managing business development, sales, strategic alliances, and customer success to improve the customer product and service experience. Before joining the OneSpan executive team, Hajarnis served as vice president of growth and transformation, implementing growth and transformation strategies across the organization. Prior to joining OneSpan, Hajarnis spent 15 years at OpenText in various leadership positions across the organization’s analytics division, including as vice president of professional services, where he was responsible for scaling the professional services team to deliver enterprise analytic solutions to customers globally. Hajarnis brings a customer-centric mindset and business focus to the product function at OneSpan.