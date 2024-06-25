Background

In Spring 2022, residents of Humble, Texas, approved a $775-million bond proposal to fund facility improvements and technological enhancements for their rapidly expanding town, just 20 miles outside Houston. Understanding that learning through movement is equally important as the lessons in the classroom, the Humble Independent School District (ISD) plans to bring themed play to all 30 of its elementary schools.

In collaboration with the KOMPAN Design Studio, Humble ISD takes their students to the rain forest, national parks, ski resorts, and elsewhere on factually-accurate themed playground equipment. As students discover new animals, plants, and landmarks on the playground, they engage in an educational experience that complements their learning in the classroom.

Solution

As a participating agency of OMNIA Partners, Humble ISD leveraged a competitively solicited contract that was awarded by a lead public agency to satisfy their compliancy needs and streamline the purchasing process. Through the long-standing and strategic partnership with KOMPAN and Humble ISD, OMNIA Partners was also able to provide invaluable support and transparency throughout the project.

Results: River Pines Elementary School

Nestled on the outskirts of a residential neighborhood, River Pines Elementary School is the first in the district to have a KOMPAN-themed playground installed.

A 29-foot-tall GIANT play tower featuring custom rainforest-themed play panels takes center stage of the space, with more surrounding nature-themed play to explore. Piranha and Tree Frog seesaws, stepping logs, and tropical plant-themed musical play equipment continue the imaginative story of the children’s journey into the jungle. Combined with COROCORD climbing structures and double zipline in the obstacle course section, the playground is an oasis for thrilling play.

Results: Oaks Elementary School

Towering over the playground is a 23-foot-tall “Giant Sequoia” vertical net tunnel with a 16-foot slide and ADA-accessible membrane entry. Next to Mount Rushmore is a playground first for the Houston area, a Cliff Rider that challenges children to find courage and make the leap. The Double Zipline lets children “fly” to Alaska and soar above the whales “breaching” over the PIP surface. Freestanding play equipment, including spinners, climbing ropes, banister bars, a twisted net spinner, and PIP balls, are scattered throughout the playground. Birds native to Joshua Tree National Park are perched atop a swing set, equipped with ADA-accessible seating. A universal carousel sits in the center of a Yellowstone geyser’s brilliant colors, giving all children an inclusive space to erupt into fun.

A communication board keeps inclusion top of mind by providing nonspeaking children easy access to common words, and a “photo op” play panel gives children an interactive way to capture the memories on the playground. With much ground to cover, a playground map gives Oaks Owls a birds-eye view of the playground, identifying each park to “visit.”

