A Step-By-Step Guide to Optimizing Your Purchasing Process
Procurement can be challenging and confusing – but it doesn’t have to be! OMNIA Partners has created a step-by-step guide to help you navigate the purchasing process and learn how to leverage a cooperative purchasing organization.
Procurement professionals deal with resource constraints constantly. The time-consuming RFP process can divert your attention away from critical aspects of your organization. Collaborating with a cooperative extends your team and simplifies and expands the purchasing process while providing valuable tools that enhance your business operations.
In this guide, OMNIA Partners breaks down:
- Need to know procurement terms
- How to establish clear objectives
- How to leverage a cooperative
- The importance of supplier relationships
- How to explain the value of procurement to your organization
- How to get started with your FREE membership
Download your copy HERE!
Brought to you by: