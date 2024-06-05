Cities and counties around the country are on track to receive thousands—and in some cases millions—of dollars as part of a $26 billion nationwide settlement with opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and multiple opioid distributors. As the settlement money begins to trickle in, however, many local governments and communities are struggling to determine the best use for the payouts.

Local governments in Minnesota, New Jersey, Massachusetts and several other states have made headlines for a lack of clear strategies concerning the allocation of the settlement money, which is part of the first and largest national opioid settlement in the U.S., according to the National Association of Counties (NACo).

To address the growing issue among local governments, the National League of Cities (NLC) launched the National Opioid Settlement Dashboard, a dashboard designed to help cities decide how to invest the money by creating customized recommendations. The new tool also provides estimates for how much money localities can expect to receive throughout the 18-year distribution plan for the $26 billion settlement.

“This tool is intended to demystify complicated legal documents and calculations for municipalities, and it offers tailored investment recommendations to guide opioid abatement and remediation,” NLC said in a statement.

The dashboard offers four key strategy options for how best to utilize the money in localities of all sizes; the categories include Collaboration (pooling money with neighboring cities to promote peer-driven solutions), Research & Data (tracking data related to the opioid epidemic), Treatment & Harm Reduction (highlighting the 988 Lifeline, creating marketing or education campaigns regarding the opioid crisis, etc.) and Prevention & Recovery (hosting prescription drug take back days, challenging stigma, etc.).

“By sharing collaborative solutions, evidence-backed approaches, and comprehensive approaches to opioid abatement and remediation, NLC aims to support public health and well-being for municipalities and their residents,” NLC added.

While some cities have yet to begin distributing the money, however, others have already begun putting it to use. The Kansas City Council voted to use its $2.4 million on treatment programs and respite beds for people suffering from opioid addiction, the Beacon News reported.

The City of Eden Prairie, Minn., has used portions of its $1 million to hire a social worker for its police department, acquire equipment for processing and testing seized drugs and to purchase Narcan for the city’s first responders, Eden Prairie Local News reported.

The national opioid settlement with Johnson & Johnson and opioid distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson was finalized in 2022 after a negotiation with a coalition of state attorneys general and an executive committee of 14 states, according to NACo.

Over the past 25 years, opioids have been linked to around 800,000 deaths in the U.S., according to the Associated Press, and the number of related deaths has climbed to approximately 80,000 annually in recent years.

“While nothing can truly make whole what was lost in this country, what we can do is ensure that thousands of communities nationwide have the tools they need to prevent the opioid epidemic from taking more lives,” the negotiating team said in a statement following the historic settlement in 2022. “We hope this agreement does exactly that.”