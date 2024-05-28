And how a group purchasing organization (GPO) can help your organization prepare and rebuild

We live in a world where we’re far more likely to worry about the present than the future. Your to-do list is getting longer each day, and it probably seems more productive to handle immediate, more pressing needs instead of sitting down to map out plans for events that may not even occur. But what happens when a catastrophe, major or minor, strikes your organization without warning and you aren’t certain of how to proceed? Maybe you have an outdated disaster preparedness plan that doesn’t quite reflect the scope of your organization, or maybe no one in your organization has taken the time to build out such a plan. If your organization doesn’t have a clear path forward in the wake of a disaster, you’re left to either resolve the crisis with the limited supplies you have available or make rash purchase decisions that might not be either timely or cost-effective.

As of April 8, two confirmed weather or climate disasters with more than $1 billion in losses have affected the Unites States in 2024. These two disasters resulted in the deaths of six people and had significant impacts on the economy. The annual event average of $1 billion disasters in the most recent 5 years is 20.4, meaning the United States can anticipate 18 or more major events to occur in the remainder of 2024. Such events could include droughts, hail, flooding, hurricanes, severe weather, tornadoes, wildfires, and winter storms, all of which can have devastating effects on the area they strike.

Aside from natural disasters, organizations operating out of physical facilities may also be affected by more localized disasters like fires, pipes bursting, or structural failures. Organizations and the individuals involved with them could also be heavily impacted by issues like workplace injuries, equipment-related accidents, theft, violence, or costs from cybercrime damages, which alone are predicted to reach $10.5 trillion by 2025.

To ensure that your organization is ready to face disasters, natural or otherwise, you must focus on the three p’s: plan, prepare, and practice. Take time to work with stakeholders to develop and distribute a comprehensive plan, perform concrete actions to prepare the resources you need, and practice your plan regularly so that you can identify and implement any necessary adjustments.

In our fast-paced world, immediate concerns often overshadow long-term planning. Yet, when a disaster strikes, having a comprehensive and actionable plan can make all the difference. Whether it’s a natural catastrophe or a localized emergency, the aftermath can be chaotic and costly if you’re unprepared. This is where the importance of disaster preparedness comes into play, specifically through the lens of the Three P’s: Plan, Prepare, and Practice.

Planning for a Disaster

Proactivity is the cornerstone of effective disaster management. Creating a well-documented Emergency Operations Plan (EOP) ensures your organization is ready for various scenarios, from natural disasters like hurricanes and wildfires to internal crises such as fires and cyberattacks. A robust EOP involves comprehensive risk assessments and clear procedural guidelines, covering everything from communication strategies to data protection.

Preparing for a Disaster

Preparation involves securing the necessary resources and establishing strong relationships with reliable suppliers. By identifying your needs in advance and negotiating with suppliers, you ensure that critical supplies and services are available when needed. This foresight can significantly reduce downtime and costs associated with disaster recovery.

Practicing Before a Disaster

An EOP is only effective if it is regularly reviewed and practiced. Annual drills and simulations help identify gaps in the plan and ensure that everyone knows their roles during an emergency. This includes practicing both physical disaster responses and cybersecurity measures to protect against data breaches.

To read the rest of the playbook and learn more about how OMNIA Partners can help – click here

Disaster preparedness is not just a prudent practice but a crucial investment in your organization’s resilience. By focusing on planning, preparing, and practicing, and by leveraging the resources and expertise of a GPO like OMNIA Partners, you can safeguard your organization against the unpredictable and ensure a swift, efficient recovery from any disaster. Don’t wait for a crisis to force your hand—take proactive steps today to secure a safer tomorrow.

Brought to you by:

