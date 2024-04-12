The Dirt on Floor Care: Why facility maintenance matters

Facility cleanliness has never been more important for the health and safety of employees and visitors. But the cleanliness of your facility can also affect your bottom line. Maintaining a clean, safe facility can increase productivity, not just by reducing time lost to sickness and injury, but also improving workforce morale. A safe workspace also helps reduce worker compensation claims.

When companies clean not just for appearance, but for health and safety as well, they’ll notice benefits like improved indoor air quality, fewer work-related injuries, and reduced exposure to harmful toxins.

One of the easiest ways to implement health and safety focused cleaning is with user-friendly equipment. Intuitive equipment with smart design features help minimize the amount of training your staff needs, in turn improving efficiency and productivity. Cleaning equipment that features water-based cleaning chemicals, battery operation, and powerful water recovery systems can all help improve the health and safety of employees, customers, and visitors.

Creating a long-term strategy for maintenance at your facility can also help save time, manage cleaning budgets, and avoid the frustrations that result from unexpected down time.

