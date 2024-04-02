Operations within local government buildings are critical, which is why it’s important to have tools in place that can protect the people inside to keep those operations running as smoothly as possible. That starts with creating a secure entrance. Many organizations either do not have standard processes in place for guests who visit their facilities or rely on pen-and-paper check-in sheets, which can allow unauthorized personnel to gain access to sensitive areas. Visitor management systems can offer a digital alternative that can help organizations identify potential threats before they can disrupt ongoing activities.

These tools can come in different forms, but local governments should keep flexibility in mind, particularly regarding the hardware these systems rely on to conduct check-ins. Proprietary hardware can limit how an organization can set up a check-in area and create unforeseen issues if hardware becomes inoperable. Being able to choose the devices that fit an organization’s budget and needs offers more freedom for an organization to create a process that works best for them and their visitors.

With a visitor management system in place, every guest is required to have their picture taken and present a photo ID upon arrival. Using information on the ID and facial recognition, an individual is screened against national databases and watchlists as well as any custom banned visitor lists an organization may create. Issues are flagged so organization officials can intervene before problems escalate. Permitted guests receive a printed badge that demonstrates they have completed the check-in process and are allowed in the building. This process can be accomplished with a tablet or a laptop and handheld scanner.

It also creates a digital logbook that organizations can use to understand who is in their building at a given time. Certain solutions even offer the ability for guests to check in ahead of time on their mobile device, receiving a QR code that further streamlines the process. Flexible hardware options can also make it easy to scale the check-in area with additional stations to accommodate large groups for special events.

Local governments can take advantage of additional benefits with visitor management solutions that integrate with other safety tools like mass notification software. Visitor management systems sometimes have limited alerting capabilities. Being able to expand alerts to reach more people makes it easier to raise awareness about an issue so the right personnel can assist. Mass notification software can integrate with other existing technology within an organization, including desk phones, speakers, digital signage, desktop computers and mobile devices to deliver text and audio notifications that grab people’s attention. When someone is flagged trying to check in, automated alerts can reach designated individuals who can take appropriate action. Permitted guests can also be automatically registered to receive SMS text messages during their visit should an issue arise, helping to keep everyone on the same page about what is happening and what they should be doing to stay safe.

Some visitor management tools even offer additional capabilities that further assist with building safety initiatives, like the ability to schedule, assign, and conduct safety drills. Organizations that need to manage multiple sites may struggle to manage required safety drills. Trying to coordinate days, times and multiple parties can be challenging, especially if organizations are relying on spreadsheets, email, or binders. A digital solution can streamline this process and create digital records as steps are completed to demonstrate compliance that drills have been completed. This helps keep organizations prepared for any emergency they might encounter.

At the end of the day, safety starts at the front door. The more organizations can do to understand who they are letting into their building and whether they are permitted to be there, the more they can stop potential issues before they become serious threats.

Terry Swanson is president and CEO of Singlewire Software, a leading provider of solutions that help organizations keep people safe and informed. He has more than 20 years of experience in the tech industry, helping organizations across a wide range of industries address their operation and safety challenges.