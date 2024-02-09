Local governments should maintain flexibility when acquiring new technology systems, says Raffaelle Breaks, chief product officer at Unite Us, a software company that offers an integrated suite of social care solutions to governments and other organizations. The firm brings together government agencies, health care providers, health plans and nonprofits to improve community health and well-being.

“When choosing new technology solutions, cities and counties should consider cloud-based, modular solutions that can be deployed flexibly and continually improved as their needs and the market evolve,” Breaks explains. She adds that integrating these kinds of systems into an existing technology environment can yield several benefits, including:

They can reduce fragmentation.

• These solutions can improve data collection across local governments.

• They can upgrade and enhance policymaking across the total entity.

• These solutions can increase overall program impact.

The Unite Us executive says vendors need to be familiar with the public sector. “Due to the unique nature of government operations, it is imperative that any technology vendor under consideration for a government contract have the experience and understanding to support and scale government workflows and programs.” Breaks says it’s also crucial that prospective tech suppliers have experience doing similar work in other states, cities and counties. In addition, prospective contractors, says Breaks, should have “a dedicated team able to serve as thought partners throughout the duration of the project.”

No question, administrators for these kinds of transformative technology projects need to keep tabs on project goals, Breaks tells Co-op Solutions. “Ultimately, government solutions must support overall compliance and performance by tracking the key outcomes and process measures critical to effectively serving constituents.”

Yes, government administrators should follow proper procedures when they buy technology for their jurisdiction. Here are some best practices that the Unite Us executive endorses:

Clearly articulate not only the specific capabilities required, but the overall goals of the project. According to Breaks, “This allows experienced vendors to offer insightful solutions.”

Verify the security and data privacy of the technology.

Focus on outcomes. Breaks elaborates: “Determine how you want the technology to improve outcomes or experiences for constituents.”

Ensure that the technology solutions ultimately selected contain essential tools and yardsticks. Breaks explains: “These tools can facilitate and measure the cross-sector collaboration required to meet your agency’s needs.”

Launch a pilot program or small-scale deployment to assess the technology’s effectiveness. According to Breaks, this pilot deployment will enable the agency to gather user feedback before full implementation.

Time- and cost-savings are both achievable through cooperative procurement agreements, Breaks says. She adds that cooperative contracts can aid in streamlining procurement processes. “Cooperative agreements usually involve a procurement expert who can help governments navigate the complexities of acquiring technology products and services. Cooperative contracts also allow flexibility so governments can participate in deals that align with their specific technology needs.”

