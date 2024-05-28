The number of recent college graduates applying to government jobs saw an increase compared with last year’s graduating class, according to a survey of 2024 graduates by Handshake.

Handshake, a recruiting and networking software provider for students, found that 7.5% of job applications from the class of 2024 have been for government roles, an increase from 5.5% of college graduates applying to government positions in 2023. Job availability in government also increased 25% compared with 2023.

The trend in government job applications follows a hiring slowdown among technology companies, where job availability plunged 30% and applications declined nearly 2% compared with 2023 graduates, according to Handshake.

“Manufacturing is also seeing increased interest, along with construction, healthcare, agriculture and education,” the survey stated.

Local governments have been struggling with severe labor shortages since the pandemic. A 2024 State of Local Government report by OpenGov found that 52% of local governments were experiencing hiring challenges and 51% reported having “too few staff.”

To combat hiring challenges, at least 20 states have also moved to expand access by assessing or removing bachelor’s degree requirements from some government positions, according to the Brookings Institution, a Washington, D.C.-based thinktank.

“Government leaders see removing bachelor’s degree requirements as critical to meeting their hiring needs and public service delivery obligations,” the Brookings Institution stated. “And at a time when states are struggling to fill a high number of open roles, removing these requirements can attract a larger pool of talent.”

Along with an increased interest in government positions, the Handshake survey found that 67% of 2024 graduates were confident they would find a job “that builds their career.”

The full Handshake survey of 2024 graduates can be found at this link.