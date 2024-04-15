For the first time ever, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will implement national limits on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water.

PFAS—also known as “forever chemicals”—are man-made chemicals that have been linked to multiple serious health issues, including cancer. The new EPA rule, unveiled April 10, will include health safeguards and require public water systems to monitor and reduce PFAS levels in drinking water. Water utilities will also be required to notify the public if PFAS levels exceed the new standard, which is 4.0 parts per trillion for PFOA and PFOS, the two most common PFAS. The initiative is expected to reduce PFAS exposure to roughly 100 million people and curb tens of thousands of serious illnesses caused by the chemicals.

The EPA also announced $1 billion through President Biden’s Investing in America agenda to help 56 states and territories for PFAS testing and treatment, which is part of $9 billion of dedicated funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to address PFAS and emerging water contaminants. An additional $12 billion from the Infrastructure Law supports general drinking water investments, including PFAS treatment.

“The first national drinking water standards for PFAS marks a significant step towards delivering on the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to advancing environmental justice, protecting communities and securing clean water for people across the country,” stated Brenda Mallory, chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality.

The rule will also set limitations on “GenX Chemicals,” another type of toxic chemical found in drinking water.

The rule states that public water systems have until 2027 to complete initial monitoring of PFAS and must begin providing the public with information about the levels of PFAS in their drinking water that same year. The public water systems then have until 2029 to implement solutions to reduce PFAS levels if they exceed the new standard. If public water systems are still in violation of the new standard by 2029, they will be required to take action to reduce PFAS levels and provide notification of the violation to the public.

PFAS have been contaminating drinking water since the 1940s and can take more than 1,000 years to break down. They are found in a wide variety of consumer, commercial and industrial products, including nonstick cookware, stain-resistant carpeting, cosmetics, fabric softeners, semiconductors, plastics, waterproof clothing and more. Along with drinking water, PFAS have been detected in soil, wildlife and people’s blood.

Communities with high levels of PFAS in their drinking water have had higher rates of cancer. Other health problems linked to PFAS have included liver and heart damage and developmental impacts in children.

Myron Bailey, mayor of Cottage Grove, Minn., which received $91 million from a 3M water contamination settlement in 2018, called the new EPA rules “very restrictive” but added that the city is equipped to meet the standards thanks to interim water treatment plants currently in place.

“While water suppliers have five years to meet these standards, Cottage Grove’s five interim water treatment plants provide treated water to ensure we meet them today,” Bailey said in a statement. The city is also in the process of building two additional interim water treatment plants as well as two permanent water treatment plants that will be funded by the 3M settlement.

The EPA released its initial funding allotment memo to states, basing funding on factors such as population, number of water systems and emerging contaminants. States and territories are to prioritize the funding for small (populations less than 10,000) and disadvantaged communities. Additional information about the grant can be found on the EPA’s site.

The EPA said it worked with the water sector and state regulators to develop the new standard and considered 120,000 comments from stakeholders on the proposal.