American City & County is pleased to announce the winners of its 2023 Crown Communities and Exemplary Public Servants awards. Selected by the editorial staff of AC&C, this year’s winners reflect the best of community projects and public servants from across the country.

This year’s Crown Communities honorees represent projects in roadways, transportation safety, economic development, public safety response, parks and recreation, wastewater/resource recovery and health care.

The 2023 Exemplary Public Servants are stars in their communities, working on public safety, citizen engagement, election integrity and construction projects.

Throughout the year, we will be presenting stories on each Crown Communities winner and each Exemplary Public Servant here on this site. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners!

2023 Crown Communities

• Grandview road project (Grandview, Mo.)

• The Juan Bautista de Anza Multi-Use Trail ATP 4 (Moreno Valley, Calif.)

• Muscatine Organics Recycling Center (MORC) (Muscatine, Iowa)

• The Government User Integrated Diversion Enhancement System (GUIDES) (Long Beach, Calif.)

• Bear Valley Road Overhead at BNSF/Green Tree Extension Boulevard Extension (Victorville, Calif.)

• Ringling Trail Complete Streets (Sarasota, Fla.)

• Home Away from Home Respite program (Livingston County, N.Y.)

2023 Exemplary Public Servants

• Andréa Comer, Chief of Staff to the State Treasurer; Hartford, Conn.

• Lisa M. Deeley, City Commissioner; Philadelphia

• Richard Derrick, City Manager; Henderson, Nevada

• James Earp, City Manager; Hutto, Texas

• Jeff Martin, Facilities Manager; Murray City Corporation, Utah