The Department of Energy is making available $40 million so that states increase the number of qualified green building inspectors. Authorized by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Energy Auditor Training program will let states train workers to be able to conduct energy audits or surveys of commercial and residential buildings. The investment is intended to support the implementation of national energy efficiency improvements created under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act.

“It is vital that we build a strong clean energy workforce with high quality jobs to ensure we can deploy investments in communities across the country,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “By equipping America’s workers with additional skills, today’s funding will expand our clean energy workforce by allowing workers from broad industries to conduct energy audits, in a safe and reliable way, empowering them future forward.”

The auditor training program is part of a concerted effort at DOE to invest in a clean energy workforce that will implement the $8.8 billion Home Energy Rebate Programs and other energy efficiency programs that will help homeowners, state and local governments, and businesses save money and fight climate change, according to the statement. Similar programs—like the State-Based Home Energy Efficiency Contractor Training Grants, Building Training and Assessment Centers, and the Career Skills Training Program—decarbonize buildings through energy efficiency and electrification projects.

The statement about the investment, which was made last month, provides application instructions for State Energy Offices to receive funding to support training programs. Applicants need to submit a Community Benefits Plan along with their application, detailing how their proposal will support local community and labor; invest in the workforce; advance diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility; and aid economic and environmental justice initiatives. Applicants need to submit concept papers by March 28, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET and applications are due June 28, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Visit the Energy Auditor Training program’s website for more information, to sign up for updates, and to register for an informational webinar scheduled for Jan. 17.