A variety of funding sources can help the public sector develop its tech workforce

Governments are expanding their IT labor pools. One example is IT security. Public agencies will grow their information security analyst workforces by 23% through 2033, says the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics (BLS). Staffers with this job title plan and carry out security measures to protect an organization’s computer networks and systems. Across all industries, employment of information security analysts is projected to grow 33% from 2023 to 2033, “much faster than the average for all occupations,” says the BLS. Will governments be up to the challenge and successfully recruit all of those needed professionals?

One organization that may be able to aid in finding and certifying top candidates is the Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA). The organization serves the global IT/tech industry, and is the certifying body of IT professionals.

Robert Owens, director, funding research and analysis at CompTIA, explains how his group can help: “CompTIA is always on the lookout for opportunities to provide resources to our customers, including those in federal, state and local governments.”

He says several sources can help local governments secure funding to aid in developing a quality IT workforce: “Funding is available from a variety of sources, such as the governor’s office and each state’s department of commerce. CompTIA updates its funding landing page monthly, or whenever a new funding opportunity arises that could benefit our customers, whether at the federal, state or local level.” Owens adds: “For specific questions or requests, individuals can reach out to CompTIA at [email protected].”

Owens says local governments have several options to secure funding that can aid in IT workforce development. These include:

Federal and state grants

Local governments can apply for federal and state grants specifically designed for education and workforce development. Programs like the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) provide funding for training programs.

Education-specific grants: Agencies should look for and apply for grants from the U.S. Department of Education or other government agencies that focus on STEM and IT education. STEM is an acronym for the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

Public-private partnerships: Owens urges local governments to collaborate with tech companies. He explains: “Partner with technology companies that have a vested interest in developing a skilled workforce. These companies may provide funding, resources, or expertise.”

Industry sponsorships: Owens suggests that agencies seek sponsorships from local businesses and industry leaders who can benefit from a well-trained IT workforce.

Community development block grants (CDBG): Owens urges agencies to utilize CDBG funds, a federally funded grant program, which is administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). “These federal funds can be used for a variety of community development purposes, including education and job-training programs.”

Nonprofit and foundation support: Owens suggests that local governments consider partnering with foundations. “Agencies should collaborate with nonprofit organizations and foundations that focus on education and workforce development. They may offer grants or funding opportunities.”

Corporate social responsibility (CSR): Agencies may want to investigate engaging with corporations that have CSR programs focused on education and workforce development. Through these programs, governments can seek financial or resource contributions that can aid in workforce development.

Workforce development boards: Owens urges agencies to engage with workforce boards in their community. He suggests: “Work with local workforce development boards to identify funding opportunities and align IT training programs with regional workforce needs.”

Government initiatives and programs

Agencies should consider participating in national initiatives. “Engage in national initiatives like the TechHire program, which aims to expand local tech sectors and provide training for tech jobs,” Owens says.

Utilize apprenticeship programs: Advice from Owens to local governments: “Leverage government-supported apprenticeship programs that offer funding for training in IT and other high-demand fields.”

Owens says that the recent elections and the upcoming change in federal leadership have led to a pause in the creation of new federal IT education and training grants programs. “Once the new administration is in place, we anticipate the emergence of new funding opportunities. Please keep an eye on CompTIA’s funding landing page for upcoming funding opportunities.”

OMNIA Partners, who sponsors this page, offers a robust portfolio of cooperative contracts in the public procurement space. The firm lists a number of cooperative contracts under the keyword “technology.”