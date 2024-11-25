Reminder: Nominations are open for 2024 Crown Communities and Exemplary Public Servant awards

Michelle M. Havich, Editor

November 25, 2024

1 Min Read
crown communities

Nominations for the 2024 American City & County Crown Communities and Exemplary Public Servants awards are being accepted until Dec. 2, 2024.

Since 2004, the Crown Communities awards have recognized government projects with long-term implications for a city/county/municipality and its constituents. Nominees can cover the gamut of government projects from water supply to streets and highways, parks and recreation to wastewater collection and treatment, public finance, public transportation, stormwater and flood control, technology, solid waste collection and treatment, public safety, management, building maintenance and construction, grounds maintenance, and everything in between. If it has made an impact, nominate it.

The Exemplary Public Servants awards were created in 2018, and since then, AC&C has selected exemplary leaders based exclusively on merit. Nominees are judged on their accomplishments and the impact these actions had on their communities. If there is a star on your staff, who goes above and beyond to serve their constituents, nominate them. This is open to city, county, public works leaders at all levels of service.

Nominations for the 2024 awards are open now until December 2 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Forms for the Crown Communities and Exemplary Public Servants awards are live now on the AC&C website.

