Local government officials will encounter several sustainability trends as we head into 2025, says Deb Harris, vice president of climate planning at ICF, a global consulting and technology services provider that combines industry expertise with advanced engagement capabilities to help organizations (including governments) solve their complex challenges.

“In the next year, we will see local governments take a closer look at embodied carbon and full lifecycle footprints of materials,” Harris tells Co-op Solutions.

Embodied carbon refers to the quantity of carbon emitted during the erection of a building. The following can all produce embodied carbon emissions:

The extraction of raw materials

• The manufacturing and refinement of materials

• Transportation

• Installation and disposal of construction materials as well as old supplies.

The amount or levels of embodied carbon emissions (greenhouse gas emissions) in effect, disclose the carbon footprint of constructing the building.

Harris predicts partnering and cooperation will grow in the coming year: “There will be more regional collaboration and engagement with communities and stakeholders within a community on sustainability initiatives. Most of all, we will see a lot of communities taking action—sustainability planning is still critical, but there is a lot of focus on how to show progress now.”

Harris says inclusion and equity are being prioritized within sustainability topics as the New Year approaches. “There is particular attention being paid to how to address specific needs within diverse and disadvantaged communities. This includes things like ensuring that health benefits are equally distributed and that lower income communities aren’t getting burdened with high energy costs. We’ll continue to see a greater focus on equity in the coming years.”

She notes another trend within sustainability that is tied to equity initiatives: There’s been an increase in different types of education and community engagement channels and methods. “Different populations of constituents are reached through different means. In order to educate them and meet their specific needs, city and county officials need to meet them where they already are. For example, I’m seeing governments find creative ways to engage and educate their community on various sustainability projects.” Harris notes these projects include everything from recycling to electrifying public transit and more complex topics like decarbonization.

No question, there are opportunities to boost sustainability in local governments, Harris says. “Cities and counties have more control over their own operations and assets; therefore, they should take quick action and lead by example. Focusing on quick wins and adjusting existing processes, like transitioning fleets to no- or low-carbon fuels and procuring or building non-utility-scale renewable energy, can make a large impact.”

In addition to taking the above actions, Harris urges government leaders to advocate for a greener community: “Educating community members about sustainable choices and the benefits, both environmentally and financially, can make a difference.”

Green jobs via workforce development is another area where Harris sees significant opportunity. “As more clean energy jobs become available, there’s an opportunity to expand contractor networks and increase training programs dedicated to clean energy work.” She notes that there are dedicated Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) funds and programs available to bankroll this training.

Harris explains: “These monies can be used to continue to develop the workforce needed for a sustainable future. Re-training folks who already have skills—like welders and electricians, for example—to operate clean energy jobs will be essential as we continue to move towards a low-carbon future.”

Harris offers the following points of advice to local government officials on how to make their city and county purchases and their communities more sustainable:

City officials should prioritize creating a purchasing policy that incorporates sustainable procurement criteria and requirements into requests for proposals and quotes.

Sustainability and resilience criteria and requirements should also be integrated into capital planning and/or design guidelines.

Cities and counties can participate in public reporting on goals, metrics and progress for sustainable purchasing and procurement, much like the federal government does with its own supply chain.

Harris says cities are looking for more ways to go green: “For many communities, the future is about finding ways to become more sustainable or low carbon.” She offers the following example: “In Northern Virginia, there is a lot of focus on how the data center boom can actually provide community benefits, like recovering wasted heat to warm up schools or community buildings.”

Upcoming Sustainability Conferences in 2025

GreenBiz 25-The premier annual event for sustainable business leaders-February 10-12, 2025, Phoenix. This conference features influential voices in sustainability. Attendees will learn what’s next in decarbonization, supply chains, strategic communications and change management.

Growing Sustainable Communities Conference-April 1-2, 2025, Dubuque, Iowa. This meeting offers interactive educational opportunities. The sessions will cover sustainability for civic leaders in government, business and community organizations.

EarthX2025-April 20-24, 2025, Dallas. Earthx2025 is a five-day forum that convenes a variety of leaders in business, investment, innovation, philanthropy, academia, government, public policy and environmental advocacy. The show offers presentations that advance the latest sustainability solutions. Topics include sustainability, finance, oceans and conservation.

