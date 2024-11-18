When it comes to libraries and media centers, it’s important to create flexible spaces that adapt to the changing needs of students and teachers. With Virco, America’s leading manufacturer and supplier of school furniture, you can create a dynamic library or media center to engage and support every curious mind.

In the heart of every educational institution lies a place where students can fall in love with books, open their minds to new possibilities, work together to find solutions and think for themselves. Here, they can take learning to the next level, connecting classroom lessons to the outside world. And for each way of learning, there should be a space for learners, educators, and resources to come together.

Today’s libraries and media centers are the go-to learning commons, where students can find flexible spaces to collaborate with peers, as well as comfortable spots for independent study, research, and creativity. When it comes to designing this space, it’s important to consider forward-thinking solutions that provide flexibility to adapt and evolve. Here are a few key elements found in well-designed libraries and media centers:

Linked Spaces: Linked Spaces are designed to support a variety of learning modalities, enabling simultaneous activities that encourage collaboration, interdisciplinary learning and self-direction. These spaces are defined yet interconnected through permeable boundaries, fostering seamless movement and interaction among students, staff and different learning areas.

Activity Zones: Incorporating multiple activity zones introduces spatial diversity that supports a range of learning styles. These zones can include spaces for small group and individual project work, presentation areas, and dedicated zones for independent tasks and reflection. By offering a range of options, these spaces encourage flexible and adaptable learning environments.

Variety and flexibility in furnishings and finishes: A well-designed media center features a variety of seating arrangements, versatile worksurfaces, and ample storage to support diverse activities. Furnishings that offer a variety of heights and sizes, along with technology-integrated options, are important for collaboration. Purposefully chosen finishes that connect different spaces and align with the activity zones further enhance the overall environment.

Linked Indoor-Outdoor Connection: Maximize natural light and integrate building materials by using strategic furniture groupings and zoning. Incorporate organic furniture designs and outdoor elements into the indoor space to create a seamless connection with the surrounding environment. Use fabrics and finishes that reflect the local outdoor setting, enhancing the link between the interior and exterior spaces.

Virco serves the education community and other public agencies with a cooperative contract available through OMNIA Partners, Public Sector. Virco offers a wide range of furniture solutions and services, including space planning and project management through Virco PlanSCAPE®. Our PlanSCAPE® designers will work closely with you to create a library or media center tailored to your needs and budget. To learn more about Virco products available through OMNIA Partners, visit the Virco microsite or sign up with Virco today.

Get Inspired Here: https://virco.com/librarymediacenterbrochure

Contact Your Local Virco Sales Manager: https://virco.com/find-representative

Brought to you by: