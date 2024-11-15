Thursday, December 12, 2024 at 2 PM EDT

Are you concerned about the costs and reliability of your copper POTS lines? As phone carriers are decommissioning these lines, raising rates, and providing less support, this creates a problem for devices that still rely on POTS lines and puts your governmental entity at risk of non-compliance or worse.

Critical devices that are affected include:

Fire alarms

Elevator phones

Building entry systems

Public safety phones

And more

Ooma AirDial is the award-winning POTS replacement solution that replaces outdated POTS lines while keeping your facilities safe and compliant by providing a flexible and dependable alternative for all POTS replacement applications.

In this webinar, you will learn:

Why POTS phone bills are rising

Common challenges faced with POTS lines

Migration factors and considerations

Why POTS replacement can’t be overlooked

How to move forward with POTS replacement

In this free webinar, we will look at how to reduce costs with POTS replacement and ensure that these lines are reliable and compliant. This webinar is ideal for both state and local governments that are looking to learn more about POTS replacement.

Speaker:

Clinton Fitch

Director of Business Development,

Ooma

ClintonFitch the Director of Business Development for Ooma where he is responsible for strategic partnership nurturing and development. He has over two decades of experience in Unified Communications and nearly fifteen years in corporate development and strategic partnerships, with broad technical, sales, product management, and business model skills. Before joining Ooma,Clintonwas the Director of Strategic Partnerships at ShoreTel, leading the partnership development in the United States and while living abroad in EMEA.Clintonholds a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy and Master of Education from Dallas Baptist University, and a Master of Business Administration in Global Business from The University of Texas.Clintonresides in Colorado.​

Moderator:

Ryan Kushner

Editor,

American City & County

Ryan Kushner is an award-winning journalist with more than seven years of experience in B2B media. Before joining American City and County as an editor in 2023, Kushner served as associate editor of Wood Floor Business and, prior to that, as a staff writer for The Smithfield Times. He holds degrees in English and Communication from Mercyhurst University.

To register for the webinar, click here.