State and local governments employed 20.5 million as of October 2024, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Among those workers, there was an increase in the number who quit (about 22,000) in September, the BLS reported. Job openings in September 2024 in state and local governments in the U.S. totaled 703,000, says the BLS.

So, if local governments need to hire qualified workers to replace those leaving, where can they turn to when recruiting?

Pamela Garber, a therapist in private practice at New York-based Grand Central Counseling Group, often receives client referrals from HR departments in the private and public sector. She suggests that local governments use the same recruiting tools and methods that private companies use when they need to attract new talent. These tools include:

Run advertising on well-trafficked business sites, such as LinkedIn and Indeed.

• Hire in-house recruiters.

• Hire independent contracted recruiters.

• Show your agency’s colors and attend college events, job-fairs, trade shows and other industry events.

Garber believes that cities and counties can achieve their hiring goals if they reach out to candidates through the above actions. “These methods can generate successful results for achieving new hires at settings inside and outside government.”

She bases her responses to our Co-op Solutions questions on her 15+ years of experience as a counselor. “I listen carefully to employees of various demographics discuss career issues and recount their challenges, goals and experiences.”

Garber says a variety of approaches can help local governments boost diversity and inclusion in their recruiting, hiring, onboarding and training efforts. She urges local government officials to either attend or create career events at venues where diverse populations gather. She notes that these events can often take place at the following: cultural centers, religious schools, churches and other places of worship.

She also urges employment recruiters and HR departments to stage career maintenance classes. “At these sessions, job challenges can be discussed and solutions strategized. While the subject matter may likely still be more universal than unique, holding the events at places geared to culturally specific populations will generate participation.”

She adds that these classes will also help promote staffers’ potential employment and advancement opportunities. Garber notes that “Members of diverse backgrounds also care about integrity, performance, growth, learning, advancement, and similar topics.” She says these and similar subjects are good conversation-starters at these career maintenance classes.

Garber believes clearly written contracts between agencies and outside parties can help bring clarity: “As an enthusiast of cognitive behavior therapy, it is my experience that any contract, including a cooperative procurement contract written with clear and specific directives, expectations, desired outcomes and dates, along with incentives, provides reinforcement and clarification for the participants.” She notes that such an agreement will “give clear expectations of outcomes to supervisors and all involved.” She offers this conclusion: “A clearly written contract illustrating the assets and team players will also reveal any weak spots or missed areas that still need coverage.”

Expert encourages recruiters to cast a wide net

Kevin Kocher urges local government job recruiters to take a global view. He is the owner and managing director of Immigrant Spirit LLC. His firm helps international talent, including foreign professionals from around the world, find and secure jobs in Germany. “I understand the techniques needed to attract diverse talent because of an aging and retiring local workforce.”

Yes, take a global view, Kocher suggests: “One approach that I always advise is being open to evaluating foreign applications. Additionally, if you use anonymous applications, you can hire based on merit rather than any other factors such as race, color or creed. You can ask people to submit their applications without including such information that could work to their disadvantage. This way, underrepresented groups may feel more confident to apply.”

Kocher suggests recruiters tap into online resources. “Global job boards such as Indeed, The Stepstone Group, and LinkedIn are the ways that I recruit new professionals from all types of backgrounds. That way, you have no barrier, and you can easily evaluate an individual’s profile instead of going through the whole resume.” He offers the following pro tip on recruiting: “You can ask someone to share their online profile or website instead of their full resume. Through that approach, you can get a quick glance first.”

