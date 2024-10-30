By: Lawson Products

In today’s fast-paced world, efficient procurement is crucial for any entity. As procurement professionals, you are constantly balancing tight budgets, increasing demands, and the need to streamline operations. Partnering with a cooperative organization like OMNIA Partners can make this process simpler, smoother, and far more effective. Follow along below to see how Lawson Products, a leading distributor of fleet and facility maintenance solutions, can transform the way facilities and procurement departments procure and manage supplies through Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services and dedicated support.

What is Lawson Vendor Managed Inventory?

Our Vendor Managed Inventory service goes beyond filling bins and restocking shelves—it’s a complete system designed to help you streamline your operations, reduce downtime, and save both time and money. Our approach ensures that your agency always has the right parts in the right place at the right time.

Your Lawson Representative plays a key role in this system, acting as your single point of contact for product selection, application support, and inventory management.

Here’s how your dedicated Lawson Representative can benefit your procurement processes:

Tailored Product Selection : We offer a wide range of maintenance, repair, and operations products to meet your specific needs. We offer everything from tools and safety equipment to chemicals and welding supplies, and everything in between. Your representative helps you select the right products for your facility ensuring compliance and operational efficiency.

: We offer a wide range of maintenance, repair, and operations products to meet your specific needs. We offer everything from tools and safety equipment to chemicals and welding supplies, and everything in between. Your representative helps you select the right products for your facility ensuring compliance and operational efficiency. On-Site Support and Training : Beyond delivering products, we provide product application advice and training for your staff, ensuring proper usage and maximum efficiency.

: Beyond delivering products, we provide product application advice and training for your staff, ensuring proper usage and maximum efficiency. Ongoing Inventory Management : Your Lawson Representative continually monitors and manages your inventory, ensuring stock levels are optimized based on usage patterns. This proactive approach helps eliminate stockouts and reduces excess inventory, minimizing waste and operational downtime.

: Your Lawson Representative continually monitors and manages your inventory, ensuring stock levels are optimized based on usage patterns. This proactive approach helps eliminate stockouts and reduces excess inventory, minimizing waste and operational downtime. Time Savings : By eliminating the need for your team to track and reorder small parts, we free up valuable time that can be better spent on core operations. This allows you to focus on what matters most—keeping your facilities and equipment running smoothly.

: By eliminating the need for your team to track and reorder small parts, we free up valuable time that can be better spent on core operations. This allows you to focus on what matters most—keeping your facilities and equipment running smoothly. Reduced Downtime : Unplanned downtime can be costly. Lawson ensures that essential parts are always available, minimizing the risk of operational delays due to missing or hard-to-find parts.

: Unplanned downtime can be costly. Lawson ensures that essential parts are always available, minimizing the risk of operational delays due to missing or hard-to-find parts. Customized Solutions: Your Lawson Representative works with you to design a custom bin and cabinet system tailored to your specific operational needs, ensuring that every part has its place and is easily accessible when needed.

How VMI Transforms Procurement

Vendor Managed Inventory is about much more than having parts on hand. It’s a procurement strategy that saves time, reduces operational costs, and increases overall productivity. For agencies facing labor shortages or limited resources, VMI can be a game-changer. By outsourcing inventory management to Lawson, your procurement team can focus on higher-priority tasks, while Lawson ensures your maintenance products are always stocked.

Lawson’s VMI also includes the flexibility to scale with your needs. Whether you’re managing a single site or multiple facilities, your Lawson Representative will ensure seamless service and reliable support at every level. This flexibility makes our solution ideal for public sector agencies, schools, government facilities, and any agency with evolving needs.

Leveraging a Cooperative Contract for Vendor Managed Inventory

Lawson’s partnership with OMNIA Partners allows us to offer cooperative contracting solutions, ensuring compliance while giving you access to a broad range of MRO products at competitive prices.

Through the purchasing power of OMNIA Partners, participating agencies can leverage a cooperative contract with Lawson Products so you can focus on what matters most keeping your operations running smoothly while we handle the rest.

Did you know Lawson products are now available on OPUS? With a single login and single shopping cart, you can streamline your purchasing experience with OMNIA Partner’s new e-commerce platform. It’s free to all participants of OMNIA Partners. If you are a current user of OPUS, click here. If you are new to OPUS and would like to get signed up, click here.

